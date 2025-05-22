Why a valid passport might not be enough to take the kids abroad this summer

Tell us your news

Leading family mediation charity urges separated parents to come together — before it’s too late

While families across the UK are busy checking their passports have six months’ validity to avoid holiday hiccups, separated parents are being warned: that might not be the document that stops you flying.

National Family Mediation (NFM), the UK’s leading family mediation charity, says too many families are being caught out by one simple but crucial requirement — written permission from the other parent.

And without it, even the best-laid summer holiday plans could be left on the runway.

Sarah Hawkins, CEO of NFM, explains: "Every summer we hear the same story — a parent gets all the way to the airport with the kids, only to be stopped at border control because they don’t have a signed letter from their ex.

"It’s incredibly stressful. You’ve paid for the flights, booked the hotel, packed the suncream — but if you don’t have the right paperwork, you’re not going anywhere."

Taking a child abroad without the consent of everyone who has parental responsibility is not only risky — it could legally be considered child abduction, even if the travelling parent had the best of intentions.

Since the pandemic, NFM says these kinds of disputes have been on the rise.

"Post-lockdown, we saw a real spike in couples coming to mediation to try and resolve issues around passports," Sarah says. "The post-pandemic delays in passport applications created a pressure cooker situation for many families in crisis, especially as both parents with parental responsibility need to be involved in the application process.

"Over the last few years, we've also seen a sharp increase in parents arguing over permission letters. It's become one of the most common sticking points during holiday planning.

"You can go to court to resolve both issues — but that takes time, and it doesn’t usually help the relationship."

NFM says holiday travel issues, especially around passports and permission letters, are now among the top five most common problems raised during mediation, particularly in the run-up to school holidays.

Sarah continues: "When people separate, it’s not unusual for communication to break down. Maybe one parent’s nervous about the kids going abroad, or they’re unhappy about who else might be on the trip. Maybe it’s about money — one’s splashing out on a holiday while the other is struggling with child maintenance.

"Whatever the reason, these are sensitive topics — and they can quickly escalate into full-blown arguments."

Sarah cautions that even after the holiday things can remain tense, when arguments continue over who should hold the children’s passports, and that’s where mediation comes in.

She says that rather than going straight to court — where delays and costs can add to the pressure — mediation offers a quicker, calmer alternative. A neutral professional helps both parents work through their concerns and reach a practical agreement.

Sarah adds: "We often hear from parents who say, ‘I just don’t know how to bring it up,’ or ‘We only talk through the kids.’ Mediation gives people a safe space to talk things through properly. And because it’s focused on solutions, it’s often far more productive than trying to hash it out over text or email."

The government’s Family Mediation Voucher Scheme, worth up to £500, can help separated couples cover the cost — and Legal Aid is also available in many cases.

Sarah urges families not to leave it to the last minute: "Even if you think it’ll be fine, have that conversation now. Don’t assume the other parent will say yes, or that you’ll be able to sort it out later. If things go wrong at the airport, it’s too late."

"Summer holidays should be a time for making memories — not dealing with last-minute legal drama. Mediation can help you get on the same page, so everyone — especially the kids — can enjoy the break they deserve."