Why Cambridge is the best place for a weekend break this summer

Cambridge

With exciting new events, live music, and exceptional food spots available this summer, Cambridge is the perfect spot for a weekend staycation.

What’s on:

June

Scudamore’s Firework Punting Tours for The May Ball Fireworks at St John’s College and Trinity College, offer a unique experience on the River Cam, taking place on the 23rd and 24th of June. Each year, the Colleges of the University of Cambridge host extravagant May Balls, Garden Parties, and June Events to celebrate the end of the academic year. Scudamore’s provides guests with a chauffeur-guided punt along the Backs, offering a front-row view in front of the colleges for a spectacular fireworks display.

Graduate Hotel

Tickets from £77

This summer sees the launch of a new event, Food & Drink Week. In partnership with local vendors across the city, the best of Cambridge’s restaurants and bars can be enjoyed in a vibrant festival from 28 June - 11 July.

July

The Foodies Festival is making a highly anticipated return from 4-6 July, offering an exciting mix of food, music, and entertainment. Headliners, including Blue and The Wanted, will take to the stage, while festival favourites such as the Chefs’ Theatre - featuring Matt Edgell, winner of The Great British Bake Off 2023, an artisan market, a fairground, a cookery school, and a silent disco will add to the lively atmosphere.

The Varsity Hotel

Tickets from £42 per adult for the weekend

The Cambridge Comedy Garden returns to Parker’s Piece from 17-20 July, with a line-up of top comedians, alongside craft beer stalls and delicious street food, making for a great summer evening out.

Tickets from £27.50

Running throughout the season, Sounds Green is a free weekly event hosted at the Cambridge University Botanic Garden. A celebration of summer and music, the event takes place every Wednesday starting 2 July, providing live music from a mix of different local bands. Guests are welcome to bring a rug and picnic, or enjoy the food and drink available from the visiting food trucks or the garden’s own Garden Cafe.

Summer in the Square for the first time will host free, family-friendly events every Wednesday in July at Station Square, running from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Each week will bring something different from gardening workshops and creative writing sessions to health and wellbeing activities - all organised by local community groups and businesses.

Cambridge BID’s outdoor cinema is back this summer, promising alfresco entertainment in the heart of the city. From 30 June to 13 July, tennis fans can enjoy live Wimbledon screenings. This will be followed by a series of free film showings from much-loved classics to recent hits on 25 July and 29 August in Market Square, and on 3 September on Station Road.

August

On the 2nd of August, Folk in the City Festival celebrates the rich traditions and sounds of folk music, showcasing a mix of local and national talent. The afternoon also includes a children's concert and family-friendly activities.

Out of the Ordinary Festival, Cambridge’s free outdoor arts event from 23-24 August, transforms the city centre’s historic streets and open spaces with imaginative, colourful performances. Acclaimed artists entertain crowds with creative displays of humour and movement.

A summer favourite, Music in the Parks offers a series of relaxed concerts on selected Sunday afternoons. Running on the 3rd, 10th and 31st, these free two-hour performances feature a variety of musical styles set against the scenic backdrop of Cambridge’s beautiful parks.

Where to stay

The Graduate Hotel, positioned along the River Cam is the ideal choice for a summer weekend stay. Guests can unwind in the quaint rooms and common areas, while the hotel’s in-house restaurant, Garden House, opens onto the riverbank, creating an ideal setting to soak up the sun and enjoy seasonal dishes. Rooms start from £179 per night

Another excellent place to stay is The Regent, which offers a range of thoughtfully designed rooms - each features rich colours and contemporary furnishings. Some of the rooms overlook the iconic Parker’s Piece, giving guests the opportunity to soak up the best of the summer views right from their window.

Rooms start from £176 per night

Find further information at visitcambridge.org