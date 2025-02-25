Why Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is the ultimate family holiday for 2025

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives Roxity Kids Outdoor

As the Easter holidays approach, we’d love to present the ultimate family holiday destination for 2025: Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

​​​​An unforgettable escape where luxury meets play, this unique five star hotel offers a one-of-a-kind experience for families seeking sun, adventure and relaxation in the heart of the Indian Ocean.

Unlike anywhere else in the Maldives, Hard Rock Hotel blends the brand’s signature rock ‘n’ roll energy with world-class family-friendly facilities. From the legendary waterslide check in, where kids can make a splash upon arrival, to the Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club, packed with music-infused activities, treasure hunts and creative workshops, little ones are entertained from dawn to dusk.

Highlights include air guitar shows, lip sync battles, music classes with optional private sessions, water sports including snorkelling, pedalos, kayaking, sailing and windsurfing, plus movies and video games for when a little down time is needed. Kids can enjoy totally adult-free zones plus an epic pool complete with waterslide and underwater speakers.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives Roxity Kids Interior

Guests can also enjoy an in-room Fender guitar menu which comes with headphones and an amplifier, allowing guests to create a pop-up studio right in their room, plus their own turntable and vinyl collection curated by Hard Rock’s in-house music experts.

For families who love adventure, the hotel offers direct access to The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives, the Maldives’ only multi-island leisure destination, where guests can explore marine conservation projects, dine at world-class restaurants and enjoy cultural experiences just a short stroll away. Plus, with a PADI-certified diving centre, aerial arts classes, yoga, dance, aqua aerobics, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and kickboxing classes, plus a Hard Rock Spa offering treatments for all ages, there’s something for every member of the family!