Yorkshire is called God’s Own County for very good reason - it is absolutely beautiful as our gallery of stunning photos show.

It is the largest county in the country, has everything from huge cities to tiny hamlets and breathtaking coast and countryside inbetween. It is loved for its scenery, food, music, heritage, accents and - most of all - its people. But don’t take my, slightly biased, word for it.

Here are a dozen photos of Yorkshire that will warm the cockles of your heart if you are lucky enough to call Yorkshire home.

Wonderful light at Pen-y-Ghent mountain, one of the Yorkshire Three Peaks | AWL Images / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

Oxnop Gill, Yorkshire Dales National Park, North Yorkshire | AWL Images / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

A signpost in the North York Moors beneath a stormy sky. | AWL Images / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

A rainbow shows the pot of gold over the Yorkshire Moors | AWL Images / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

The world famous Ribblehead viaduct | Emily Wilson / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.