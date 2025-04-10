Why North Gloucestershire should be on your travel bucket list for 2025

The historic, riverside town of Tewkesbury and its surrounding north Gloucestershire landscape stand proudly as the gateway to the UK’s stunning Cotswolds and the wider south west region, and is a great place to escape the everyday in search of unique experiences, exciting activities or cultural enrichment. Whether you’re looking for ways to keep the kids busy during the school holidays, or a relaxing weekend break to reconnect with nature, or want to try your hand at a new activity or experience without the hassle of travelling abroad, then add a visit to north Gloucestershire to your bucket list for 2025.

1. Endless family fun

Tewkesbury and the countryside around it have loads on offer to keep the kids busy throughout the school holidays. Make the most of the great outdoors at Over Farm Park near Highnam. There’re tractor trailer rides, giant bouncy pillows, mini golf, kids play areas, quad trains, animal trails and some outstanding seasonal activities, including live music, craft sessions, reptile and bird of prey sessions, puppets, magic shows, dance-offs, foam cannons and spooky Halloween fun. The staff are friendly and welcoming and there’s plenty to keep kids occupied. Over Farm’s excellent farm shop is well worth popping in to pick up some delicious, locally-made food and drink.

The Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway is sure to be a hit for families, taking you on a 28-mile round trip from the picturesque village of Broadway to the cosmopolitan town of Cheltenham (or vice versa), through some of north Gloucestershire’s most impressive scenery. Hop off at Winchcombe station between 9 – 21 August and enjoy fun free crafting activities (suitable for ages 2 – 10 years).

Search for signs of the infamous pirate Black Beard’s hidden treasure as you navigate around lagoons and over rafts at Sherdons Adventure Golf in Tredington. Under 4s are free, ages 5 – 12 are £6.95 and over 12s are £8.50 (family tickets available), and you even get a wet weather guarantee, so if the unpredictable British summer rains on your game, you’ll receive a voucher to return free of charge within three months.

The Jet Age Museum at Staverton takes visitors on a journey from the early days of flight and aviation, through the birth of the jet age to the present day, and is a great free activity for families to enjoy.

Where to stay: Hayles Fruit Farm, on the outskirts of the pretty market town of Winchcombe, is a great, affordable choice for families (and welcomes four-legged friends too). During the daytime summer months, visitors can pick their own fruit and little ones will enjoy discovering the nature trail. Pitch up with your tent, caravan or motorhome and use it as a base to explore the wider area. If you’d prefer the comfort and convenience of self-catering accommodation, then the pretty and spacious Swallows Rest Cottage near Laverton is a great option (sleeping six across four bedrooms).

2. Immerse yourself in nature

Covering 160 square miles, including the western Cotswold National Landscape and the intersection of the Avon and Severn rivers, Tewkesbury and its surrounding North Gloucestershire area is undoubtedly one of the UK’s hidden gems and a great place to escape the everyday and reconnect with nature.

For a sense of Provence from the convenience of the Cotswolds, head to Cotswold Lavender near picturesque Snowshill, which is fast-becoming one of the region’s favourite visitor attractions. This 70-acre family run farm opens its gates for a few weeks each year (18th June – 6th August 2025) when its fields are transformed into a sea of purple haze and wildlife-friendly wildflowers.

North Gloucestershire has some spectacular gardens to enjoy, including Snowshill Manor & Garden, Croome parkland and historic 'Capability' Brown designed landscape, Stanway House & Fountain (home to the highest gravity fountain in the world) and the award-winning gardens at Sudeley Castle.

Tewkesbury Nature Reserve and Beckford Nature Reserve are ideal for those looking for lesser-known places to immerse in nature, without crowds or expense. Both reserves are free of charge, easily accessible via the M5 junction 9, dog friendly (on leads) and have good accessibility for all ages and abilities. They are both a haven for butterflies and bees, which enjoy the wildflower meadows (of scavious, dogstail, foxtail, yellow rattle and more), hedgehogs and aquatic wildlife, including reed warblers, fish and otters. Sixty-eight species of bird have been recorded either passing through the reserves on migration, visitation for feeding or as sites for breeding, including some UK BAP priority species, such as cuckoo, song thrush and linnet, as well as 87 species of invertebrates and three species of bat.

The award-winning Nature in Art in Twigworth is said to be the world’s first museum dedicated exclusively to fine, decorative and applied art inspired by nature, and is worth a visit for those looking to connect with nature through the medium of art. The gallery hosts a vibrant programme of contemporary exhibitions, artists in residence and regularly changing displays. During school holidays, Nature in Art hosts varied art activities for families, including painting, wet felting, weaving and sculpting.

Where to stay: Cleeve Hill Hotel, the Rising Sun Hotel and Malvern View B&B all offer excellent access to Cleeve Common (the largest common in the Cotswold National Landscape), plus magnificent views across the landscape. For a five star stay, Ellenborough Park Hotel nestled on the edge of Cleeve Hill and set in 90 acres of glorious countryside, offers sophisticated dining, a soothing spa, invigorating outdoor pool, and bedrooms brimming with country house character.

3. Discover North Gloucestershire’s fascinating history

North Gloucestershire is steeped in history, dating back thousands of years, a pinnacle of which is Tewkesbury’s magnificent Abbey, standing tall at the centre of the medieval town for over 900 years. Renowned for its fine Norman tower, ornate 12th century ceiling and stunning stained-glass windows, Tewkesbury Abbey is one of Gloucestershire’s most popular tourist attractions.

A wander down Tewkesbury’s streets offers a glimpse at the town’s medieval past, while a visit to Tewkesbury Museum (housed in a black and white 17th century building) offers the chance to dig deeper into the town’s history. Take a guided walk of the site where the Battle of Tewkesbury took place in 1471 and watch the past come to life from 12th – 13th July as Tewkesbury Medieval Festival puts on an impressive re-enactment display, whilst the town buzzes with medieval entertainment, music, markets and arts and crafts in one of the largest free events of its kind in Europe.

A visit to Sudeley Castle & Gardensin Winchcombe is another historical highlight when visiting the area. Few castles have seen as much war, ruin, romance and royalty over the past 1,000 years as Sudeley.The new Ruins to Revival outdoor exhibition takes visitors on a captivating journey through Sudeley’s dramatic history, through a series of rediscovered watercolours and illustrations, from its deliberate slighting in the English Civil War in 1646, its years of picturesque abandonment, through its astonishing Victorian restoration.

Where to stay: North Gloucestershire is brimming with excellent accommodation steeped in history and character. Sudeley Castle Cottages offers beautiful self-catering accommodation in renovated ancient buildings, including a paper mill, an old forge and 18th-century workers’ cottages, all located in its spectacular grounds. Tudor House Hotel, a 17th-century coaching inn with bags of character, roaring open fires, a secret summer garden and 24 charming bedrooms, is a great option for those looking to explore Tewkesbury’s medieval past.

4. Exhilarating experiences and active adventures

North Gloucestershire has a lot to offering thrill-seekers and those looking for their next active adventure. The Hell of the North Cotswolds will return to the stunning surroundings of Sudeley Castle & Gardens in Winchcombe on 31st August 2025 hosting over 1,250 riders in an endurance cycling event inspired by the famous Paris-Roubaix event. Routes range from 50km, 75km, 100km or 140km across the magnificent Cotswold hills, and there’s even a ‘Mini Hell of the North Cotswolds’, aimed at 8 – 16 year olds competing in teams to complete as many laps of the dedicated junior circuit as possible in three hours.

The newly opened 270 Climbing Park near Bentham offers a range of exhilarating indoor and outdoor aerial activities, including bouldering and fun walls, as well as one of the tallest and most challenging ropes courses in Europe. 417 Bike Park on Crickley Hill is a great place to head for those who like to travel on two wheels. Hire a full suspension mountain bike to explore the area, or try out the pump track and dirt jumps.

Spend the day marvelling at vintage cars as they zoom uphill at Prescott Speed Hillclimb near Gotherington, the first purpose-built speed event venue of its kind in the UK.

North Gloucestershire has outstanding walking routes, whether you’re an avid rambler or a weekend wanderer. The pretty village of Winchcombe is a haven for walkers, with many popular routes circling back to finish in one of the village’s excellent pubs, such as the stylish 15th-century Lion Inn. The award-winning Winchcombe Cotswolds Walking Festival held each year in May (16th – 18th May 2025) attracts visitors from across the UK and abroad. Each year, different aspects about the local area and off-the-beaten-track destinations are introduced for walkers to explore. Walks range from a gentle stroll to one of the longest running craft potteries in the country, to more challenging treks across the Winchcombe Way to the highest point in the Cotswolds National Landscape. There’re walks that incorporate the rich, fascinating history of the area, walks that include a nostalgic steam train ride, walks that include a photography workshop, and much more.

Take to the water at Croft Farm Water Park near Tewkesbury and have a go at wingsurfing, windsurfing, sailing, canoeing, stand-up paddleboarding, powerboating, kayaking, raft building and katakanuing.

Where to stay: pitch up a tent, caravan or motorhome at Croft Farm Water Park, or opt for one of its well-equipped lakeside cabins, glamping pods, chalets or luxury lodges with outdoor hot tub and make the most of the water sports on offer. If golf is your game, book a room at Hilton’s Puckrup Hall Hotel or Tewkesbury Park Hotel, both of which feature excellent golf courses and amenities.

5. Relaxing, child-free weekend escape

If you’re looking for a relaxing, adult-only weekend away, escape to one of north Gloucestershire’s excellent spa hotels for ultimate relaxation.

The five-star Ellenborough Park Hotel, nestled on the edge of Cleeve Hill, is a magnificent manor house, set in 90 acres of glorious countryside, offering sophisticated dining, a soothing spa, invigorating outdoor pool, and bedrooms brimming with country house character. The elegant 17th-century Hatherley Manor Hotel & Spa offers sumptuous bedrooms and an excellent spa with indoor pool. The four red star, 16th century Elizabethan manor house hotel, The Greenway Hotel & Spa, is set in eight acres of countryside grounds, and is another fantastic option for a luxurious, soothing stay.

Enjoy a leisurely river cruise along the Avon and Severn rivers, or visit Beckford Silk and browse the stunning, hand-printed textiles in the shop, or commission your own one-of-a-kind, unique silk scarf. Make the most of an afternoon of uninterrupted retail therapy at the new Cotswold Designer Outlet (due to open early summer 2025), before relaxing with a drink and some delicious locally-sourced food at The Fleet Inn, which has a great garden and heated terrace overlooking the River Avon.

To find out more about visiting Tewkesbury and North Gloucestershire, go to: www.visittewkesbury.info

