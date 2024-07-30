Wilderness celebrates World Ranger Day with extraordinary adventures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservation and travel company Wilderness is celebrating World Ranger Day on July 31 by sharing the incredible work of its guides, trackers and rangers who serve on the frontlines of our planet’s wildlife.

Each initiative supported by Wilderness empowers the local community to protect the wildlife around their camp, promoting a more sustainable future.

Save the Rhino Trust, Namibia

The Save the Rhino Trust (SRT), established in 1982, aimed to protect the endangered black rhino population in the Kunene region of Namibia from prolonged drought conditions and rampant poaching. The approach relied on community members, offering guard training and a secure position to willing participants. The Wilderness Desert Rhino Camp partnered with SRT to support conservation efforts and protect local communities. The initiative has since moved towards a more humanitarian approach, ditching traditional military-style tactics. Their method is rooted in fostering respect towards the rhinos, teaching rangers on-foot tracking techniques and extensive knowledge of the landscape to most effectively and noninvasively monitor the species. “Rhinos are not just animals to me; they are my life”, says SRT ranger Michael Adams. These local rangers continue their efforts to conserve Namibia’s wildlife, protecting the region’s rare biodiversity.

Wilderness Trust - Lion Ranger Programme, Namibia

The Lion Rangers Programme in Namibia, supported by Wilderness Trust, Wilderness’ Impact fundraising arm, works to diminish human-lion conflict, fostering sustainable coexistence between humans and wildlife. The lion rangers concluded their annual training from the 16th to the 27th of March, aptly preparing the team to utilise the SMART (Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool) in the wild. The SMART Global Congress took place from the 10th to the 14th of March, which provided the opportunity to showcase SMART. The team emphasised the technology's importance for combating human-lion conflict and for greater conservation efforts to NGO stakeholders, and conservation practitioners from over 40 countries. The SMART training took place at Möwe Bay in Skeleton Coast National Park, offered as a training venue by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, showcasing support for this wildlife conservation initiative. Mobile phones equipped with SMART allow the Lion Rangers to record patrols and conflicts with ease, offering wildlife managers real-time data. Thanks to this new system, rangers are better able to report and handle incidents, improving the safety of wildlife and residents alike.

Primate Rangers, Rwanda

Rwanda is rich in biodiversity, with large primate populations calling its wilderness their home, one of the nation’s biggest attractions. Primate rangers are trained not only to protect but to engage with the primates, forming individual relationships that teach them to understand each other. From chimpanzees and gorillas to golden monkeys, the programme is equal parts a conservation effort and research endeavour, identifying key information to help rangers ensure their protection. Guests of Wilderness Bisate and Sabyinyo in Volcanoes National Park are guided by gorilla trackers and rangers to witness the species in the wild. After many days, weeks and months spent monitoring gorilla behaviour, rangers developed the ability to quickly interpret gorillas, allowing them to avoid conflict before it happens. Body language and vocalisations indicate to guides when a gorilla feels happy, sad or threatened, enabling them to ensure the safety of both animals and guests on tours. In the Gishwati Forest, Rwanda’s chimpanzee rangers record the characteristics and behaviour of individual apes, learning their marked territories, breeding habits, and reaction to the presence of humans. Thanks to the ranger’s dedication, visitors worldwide can safely behold these incredible species in their natural habitats, amplifying the need for ecotourism in the region.

Scorpion Anti-Poaching, Zimbabwe

Wilderness Zambezi supports the local anti-poaching organisation in Hwange National Park, working to maintain and expand conservation efforts. Wilderness has worked with the Scorpion Anti-Poaching Unit (SAPU) since 2012, providing logistical support under the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority. The unit was able to expand its patrol range in 2022 by over 2,000km, allowing for more effective apprehension of poachers. The initiative is crucial for biodiversity conservation in the region, logging key poaching trend data to increase the initiative’s impact. The recent expansion significantly reduced threats to Hwange’s wildlife, demonstrating the need for continued year-round conservation efforts. Wilderness remains dedicated to its partnership with SAPU, providing the resources necessary to defend the region’s biodiversity.

