Wildlife holidays: Demand soars for trips to see ‘bucket list’ animals

Nearly three quarters of Brits want to go on a wildlife spotting holiday but there’s one particular animal encounter that tops the list.

A new study of 2,000 UK holidaymakers has revealed the animals that Brits dream of seeing in their lifetime, as almost eight in ten (83%) say they want to go on a wildlife holiday.

Based on Google search and booking data, it seems that safari holidays are having ‘a moment’. This comes as UK Google searches for ‘safari experiences’ increased 40% in the past year.

In fact, during luxury holiday provider Scott Dunn’s annual guest survey, they asked their guests ‘What experiences are at the top of your travel wishlist in 2024?’ and 43% of respondents in the UK selected wildlife-based travel experiences as their #1 choice.

Elephant at a safari image

According to booking data, lesser-known wildlife destinations are soaring in popularity. Bookings to Costa Rica have seen 88% year on year growth, whilst bookings for Malaysia have also seen a similar growth with 80% growth year on year.

The findings come from Scott Dunn’s latest travel trends report, which delves into the travel habits of Brits and their love for wildlife.

The research suggests Brits are prioritising adventure over relaxation, as almost half (45%) say they would rather venture abroad for a wildlife holiday than opt for a traditional package break.

This comes as a further quarter (23%) say they feel they have ‘done’ Europe and instead want more excitement further afield.

Brits most favoured wild animals

The research reveals an eager four in ten (38%) Brits dream of seeing a wild elephant in their lifetime, making this the most popular animal.

Over a third (35%) would also love to see a tiger in its natural habitat, and a further third (33%) think seeing a lion in the flesh would be a bucket-list type experience.

It also emerged that almost six in ten (58%) long to see marine mammals in their natural habitat, including dolphins and whales.

The top 10 animals Brits dream of seeing are;

Elephant (38%)

Tiger (35%)

Lion (33%)

Dolphin (29%)

Whales, including Orca, Humpback and Blue (29%)

Panda (29%)

Leopard (26%)

Giraffe (24%)

Jaguar (24%)

Monkeys, including Gorilla and Orangutan (22%)

Rising demand for safaris

The survey revealed four in ten (40%) Brits say they aspire to go on a safari holiday, which is the most sought-after wildlife experience. A further quarter (25%) said they are particularly drawn to eco-safaris, also known as silent safaris, which strive to protect the environment.

This is coupled with elephants, tigers and lions being hero-ed as the wildlife Brits want to see the most in their lifetime. All of which can be spotted on a traditional safari trip.

When asked what countries Brits are most keen to visit for a wildlife holiday, almost three in ten (28%) named South Africa, which closely follows Kenya (32%).

Top five countries Brits want to visit for a wildlife holiday:

Kenya (32%)

South Africa (28%)

Madagascar (22%)

Antarctica (16%)

Alaska (16%)

Scott Dunn reports Tanzania has seen an astonishing 57% surge in bookings among its clientele.

Home to an array of animal-spotting trips, Tanzania is fast becoming one of the biggest selling safari destinations in Africa, alongside its neighbouring rivals Kenya and Botswana.

These are the lesser-known wildlife destinations gaining traction.

Bookings to Costa Rica have seen a whopping 88% year on year growth, a location well-known for its colourful rainforests and exotic birds. Bookings for Malaysia have also seen a similar surge with 80% growth year on year, where holidaymakers can spot an array of big cats, including the Malayan Tiger which stands proud as Malaysia's national symbol.

The second most lusted-after experience is whale watching, which falls closely behind the safari with a third (32%) of Brits saying this is their dream wildlife spotting encounter.

Ali Holman, Africa Expert at Scott Dunn, who takes guests to some of the most adventurous parts of the world to see the dynamic wildlife on offer, said: “It’s amazing to see Brits placing so much value on seeing wildlife when choosing where to visit on holiday, and that they are willing to venture further afield to do so. Not only will this shift in travel behaviour help people to tick off once in a lifetime experiences, but it also supports wider conservation efforts, helping animals to thrive in the wild.

“At Scott Dunn, we’ve seen almost double the volume of bookings to our most popular safari destination, South Africa, in comparison to the same period last year.”

The bookings include surges in some of the most popular experiences including visits to the African Fund for Endangered Wildlife; also known as the Giraffe Centre.

Ali concluded: “With our knowledgeable team on hand to guide guests, we are well-resourced to ensure you can tick off the wildlife experiences of your dreams.

“Whether it is whale and seal watching in Antarctica or a private guided safari in South Africa, now is the ideal opportunity to get inspired and start planning an unforgettable trip.”

To find out more about Scott Dunn’s latest Travel Trends Index, or for more tips from the specialists on how to achieve your dream wildlife holiday, visit: https://www.scottdunn.com/inspiration/travel-trends/reports/2024/autumn