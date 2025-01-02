Will the lure of daily sunshine deliver a record-breaking winter season for the Algarve?

Vale do Lobo

After its busiest summer holiday season on record, Portugal is keen to keep attracting visitors over the winter months. Visitor numbers in September 2024 were up 2.8%, with the tourist accommodation sector registering 3.3 million guests and 8.4 million overnight stays during the month. British visitors accounted for the largest group of international guests, representing almost a 20% share of the inter-national market.

Appetite for Portuguese holidays is unlikely to cool over the winter season, according to Kronos Homes. In fact, the firm is expecting this year’s heightened tourism demand to continue driving a busy winter season as we head into 2025.

Kronos Homes owns and operates a collection of luxurious resorts along the Algarve coast, which was recently voted the World’s Leading Beach Destination at the World Travel Awards 2024. Kronos Homes resorts offer different experiences to suit differing needs, from holiday rentals to properties and land plots to purchase for second homes, primary residences and as an investment. During winter, many people turn to Portugal as an alternative to the cold grey of the UK, according to Real Estate Director Alda Filipe:

“Winter in the Algarve is all about long beach walks, enjoying leisurely meals on your terrace or in quiet restaurants and soaking up plenty of sunshine. It’s also about immersing yourself in nature. The Algarve is famous for its beaches, but the region is also home to incredibly green and diverse natural environments, from the salty wetlands of the Ria Formosa Natural Park to the woodland, waterways and rolling countryside of the Via Algarviana walking and cycling trail.”

With at least five hours of daily sunshine (on average) throughout January, outdoor activities such as jogging, swimming, surfing and horse-riding in the sun are easy to enjoy on a regular basis. London, by way of comparison, has one single hour of daily sunshine on average during January, according to Holiday Weather.

Winter temperatures are also far more appealing in the Algarve. The coldest month is January, with an average temperature of 12°C and an average day temperature of 14°C. In London, the temperature doesn’t get above an average of 12°C until May. In fact, for six months of the year (from November to April inclusive), London’s average temperature is colder than the average temperature ever gets in the Algarve. And that’s just in London, which is relatively warm by UK standards due to its southerly position. In Newcastle, the temperature doesn’t hit an average of 12°C until June.

Second home ownership means owners can over-winter in the Algarve sunshine. Buying a home there can be surprisingly affordable, despite the region’s global popularity. At the five-star Monte Santo Resort, affordable luxury starts from €279,000 for a fully furnished home. Property options include apartments with one to three bedrooms and two- and three-bedroom villas, all with access to the resort’s multiple swimming pools, spa and wellness centre, children’s area, magnificent clubhouse and multi-sports court. With the town of Carvoeiro on the doorstep, the homes also provide for all the practicalities of daily life.

A little way along the coast, 15 minutes’ drive from Albufeira, Flamingos Salgados is the ideal spot for families looking for a winter of spending time on the golf course, at the beach and surrounded by nature. Easily accessible from the UK, just a 40-minute drive from Faro Airport, the homes combine the serenity of the Salgados Lagoon Nature Reserve with the convenience of having the restaurants, shops and nightlife of Albufeira close to hand. The apartments, which range from studios to four-bedroom homes, are priced from €330,000.

Heading to the western end of the Algarve, Salema Beach Village is perfect for homebuyers looking to spend their winters embracing the outdoor lifestyle. Just 500m from the beach, the Mediterranean-inspired villas offer a choice of two or three bedrooms, with large terraces and balconies for making the most of the winter sun. Prices start from €340,000, which includes use of the resort’s swimming pool, children’s play area and new Sport and Fun Park space, which includes two padel courts.

Those wanting everything on their doorstep, meanwhile, have a choice of stylishly refurbished Golf Residences at the Algarve’s prestigious Vale do Lobo resort. With two golf courses, a spa, tennis and padel courts, swimming pools, a gym, luxury boutiques, a wide range of restaurants, cafes and bars, and so much more, the resort provides the complete all-in-one winter lifestyle experience for those looking to get the very best from the Algarve.

