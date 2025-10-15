Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences expands its luxury footprint with Saint Lucia’s most exclusive address: La Belle Hélène

La Belle Hélène by Windjammer Landing

The resort’s newest villa offers unmatched privacy, iconic Pitons views, and full resort privileges- marking a bold new era of Caribbean luxury

Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences, Saint Lucia’s only property recognised by The Leading Hotels of the World, proudly unveils the crown jewel of its portfolio: La Belle Hélène by Windjammer Landing, an ultra-exclusive ten-bedroom estate set in the UNESCO-protected region of Soufrière, between the island’s legendary Gros and Petit Pitons. With this debut, Windjammer Landing becomes the only resort brand in Saint Lucia to offer luxury villa access spanning from the northwest coast to the iconic southwestern landscape, establishing a new benchmark for immersive, coast-to-coast Caribbean travel.

“La Belle Hélène by Windjammer Landing is more than a villa- it is a destination in its own right,” said Nick Prattas, Managing Director of Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences. “Set against one of the Caribbean’s most awe-inspiring backdrops, this debut allows us to offer guests two distinct yet complementary Saint Lucian experiences, uniting Windjammer’s legacy of world-class hospitality with an unparalleled level of privacy and exclusivity.”

Set on a secluded bluff in Soufrière with front-row views of Saint Lucia’s most photographed peaks, La Belle Hélène by Windjammer Landing offers a rare blend of French-inspired architecture and Caribbean elegance, tropical seclusion, and unmatched natural beauty. Designed for discerning travellers seeking exclusivity and connection to place for weddings, retreats, and unforgettable holidays with family and friends, the villa features:

Ten bedrooms, including three poolside bungalows, a private outdoor jacuzzi in the primary suite and private living spaces in the other bedrooms

14-foot deep lagoon-style pool, dramatic fire pit, jumping wall, stone grotto and expansive terrace for lounging and entertaining

Open-concept design with indoor-outdoor living, vaulted ceilings, and luxe finishes

Private chef’s kitchen and fully personalised dining experiences

Indoor and outdoor table tennis, pool table, pickleball, and basketball courts under the Pitons

Private jetty for boat and yacht access and easy access to swimming and snorkeling in one of the most celebrated marine sites

Dedicated service team including personal butler, chef, housekeeping, daily turndown, and 24/7 service

VIP arrival and luxury transfer experience

The crown jewel of Windjammer Landing’s luxury portfolio, La Belle Hélène, delivers total tranquility just minutes from the Sulphur Springs, lush botanical gardens, hidden waterfalls, and the charming town of Soufrière. Guests can indulge in the privacy of the estate while still enjoying full access to Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences. Exclusive VIP privileges extend to six pools, a white-sand beach with reserved loungers, priority entry to Serene Spa & Wellness, an on-call Olympic personal trainer, and preferred seating across multiple restaurants. Families are equally embraced with access to Jacquot’s Kids Club, water sports, and an array of curated activities for groups and multigenerational travellers.

La Belle Hélène follows Windjammer Landing’s recent $40 million transformation and induction into The Leading Hotels of the World, further establishing its reputation as a trailblazer in luxury, independent hospitality in the Caribbean. From the serene hills of Labrelotte Bay to the dramatic landscape of Soufrière, the resort’s expanded villa portfolio now offers guests two of the island’s most coveted settings, unified by one brand committed to personalised service and authentic island connection.