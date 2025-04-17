Wizz Air announces 'medical awareness' campaign ahead of Easter travel surge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Easter holidays just around the corner, Wizz Air is urging travellers to prioritise their health and wellbeing before take-off.

With nearly 4 000 flights set to take place over the Easter Weekend, Wizz Air is launching a new ‘Medical Awareness’ campaign to help ensure passengers are fit to fly and enjoy a smooth, healthy journey.

In recent years, medical emergencies on flights have become more apparent for the entire aviation industry. The initiative highlights key tips and reminders for travellers during the lead up to and during their flights—particularly those with existing health conditions, expectant mothers, and passengers recovering from medical procedures.

Wizz Air advises to stay hydrated during flights.

“As we have recently announced, as part of our Customer First Compass program, we remain committed to ensuring all passengers arrive at their destinations safely and comfortably. By raising awareness now, ahead of the Easter peak, we can help prevent avoidable mid-flight issues and ensure everyone is prepared and can make it to their destinations in time to enjoy the break with their loved ones.” said Valeriu Ciocan-Boicea, Senior Cabin Attendant at Wizz Air.

Top Tips to Travel Fit to Fly

Know when a Fit-to-Fly Certificate is required – If you have recently had surgery or are pregnant beyond 28 weeks, you may need a doctor’s note to fly—check before travelling.

– If you have recently had surgery or are pregnant beyond 28 weeks, you may need a doctor’s note to fly—check before travelling. Pack smart – Keep essential medications and travel documents at your fingertips by keeping them in your on-board cabin bag.

– Keep essential medications and travel documents at your fingertips by keeping them in your on-board cabin bag. Dress for comfort – Wear loose, breathable clothing and consider compression stockings to reduce the risk of circulation issues, especially on longer flights.

– Wear loose, breathable clothing and consider compression stockings to reduce the risk of circulation issues, especially on longer flights. Stay hydrated and mobile – Drink water regularly and move around the cabin when possible to help prevent deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

– Drink water regularly and move around the cabin when possible to help prevent deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Stick to your medication schedule – Use phone alarms if needed to avoid missed doses, particularly when crossing time zones.

– Use phone alarms if needed to avoid missed doses, particularly when crossing time zones. Use a face mask if you feel unwell – If you're sneezing or have a cold, be considerate of fellow passengers by wearing a face mask.

– If you're sneezing or have a cold, be considerate of fellow passengers by wearing a face mask. Get quality rest in-flight – Bring an eye mask, neck pillow, or even noise-cancelling headphones to help you relax and recharge on board.

Passengers are also reminded that Wizz Air’s trained cabin crew will assist in the event of an in-flight medical emergency. However, travellers are responsible for follow-up care and transportation if a flight must be diverted for health reasons—making travel insurance a must.

More travel health tips and the full guide can be found at http://wizzair.com/en-gb/information-and-services/about-us/medical-awareness