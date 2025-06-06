World Oceans Day: Saudi sets new global benchmark for sustainable marine tourism

Saudi Marine Life

From Jeddah to Yanbu, Umluj, Farasan Islands, to Tabuk, as Saudi welcomes greater numbers to its Red Sea shores, this emerging global destination is making waves not just for its beauty, but for its mindful approach to the environment .

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Underwater Paradise

Stretching along Saudi’s western coastline, this pristine aquatic world is home to over 300 species of coral and more than 250 species of fish, hawksbill turtles, dugongs, dolphins, sharks and sea birds.

Just last month, a record-breaking giant 800 year old coral colony was discovered in the waters of AMAALA. Stretching the length of over six London buses, it is the largest in the Red Sea and even close in size to the current coral colony world record holder and indicative of the Saudi Red Sea’s rude health.

Saudi Marine Life

Preserving Nature’s Masterpiece

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognizing that conservation is key to ensuring the future of this underwater paradise, numerous environmental studies and initiatives have been launched. In 2022 the Saudi National Centre for Wildlife began the largest environmental baseline study ever conducted in the region, the Red Sea Decade Expedition. This saw a team of 126 scour more than 1800 kilometers of coastline and 90 offshore islands, using DNA sequencing technologies to establish an end-to-end catalog of the Red Sea’s biodiversity, from bacteria to whales, to inform the Saudi's commitment to conserve 30 percent of the Red Sea.

Reef Encounter

The Saudi Red Sea’s coral reefs, considered some of the most climate-resilient in the world and the cornerstone of marine health, are the subject of a number of initiatives in Saudi.

Saudi Marine Life

Groundbreaking new AI reef monitoring technology has been created and employed to not only monitor coral health, but dispense nutrients, medicine and probiotics as needed in real time according to their needs.

Significant investment in coral labs mean that unlike in the wild where coral reproduces for just a handful of days per year, scientists can now breed coral throughout the year. This can then be transplanted at one of the many floating nurseries established in the Saudi Red Sea which boast a healthy 97% survival success rate. Just last year, NEOM announced the World’s Largest Coral Restoration project which will produce 40,000 corals annually, while a secondary facility with ten times this capacity is built to help maintain this underwater ecosystem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Moore, PADI Ambassadiver, called the Saudi Red Sea one of the few healthy places left on our planet, saying “diving in the red sea has made me incredibly hopeful – the corals here are extremely resilient, the coral coverage on the dive sites extensive… [I] was surprised to see how much living coral there is.”

Built to Protect, Not Just Impress

Beyond the labs and the sea itself, protecting this precious environment is at the heart of development in the Saudi Red Sea. For example the 1.2km Shurayrah Bridge which was crafted with a graceful curve, rather than a simple straight-line design, to minimize impact on coral formations.

In the Saudi Red Sea, guests can experience world-class hospitality that puts nature first. Resorts such as Shebara, Desert Rock, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, as well as The St. Regis Red Sea Resort are designed with sustainability at their core. From off-grid energy systems to zero-waste initiatives and wildlife-friendly architecture, these retreats offer the ultimate escape without compromise to the environment.

With just 1% of the entire Saudi Red Sea footprint being developed, the rest will be left untouched, a testament to this commitment to a more conscious conservation.

A Call to Conscious Travel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon, visitors will be able to dive even deeper, figuratively and literally, at the world’s first fully immersive experiential marine life center “Corallium”, currently under development by Red Sea Global. Designed to educate and inspire, the center will offer interactive exhibits, underwater observatories.

To learn more and plan your trip, visit the Visit Saudi website.