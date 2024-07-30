World’s best airport reveals unusual items left behind

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Changi Airport in Singapore has revealed some incredible items, such as pure gold bars, large TV screens, wedding rings and brand new luxury handbags, that passengers have left behind as they travelled through one of the busiest airports in the world.

Changi Airport, the world’s most awarded airport with some 670 awards under its belt, has revealed that it handles some 54,000 lost items every year, left behind at the vast airport that spans over 70,000 m2 (753,500 sq ft) across four terminals. The airport handled 58.9 million passengers last year.

The top four most commonly left behind categories of items are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1) Cards/Documents – most common items include passports and credit cards

Lost and Found items at Changi Airport

2) Electronic Gadgets – most common items include handphones, tablets and headphones/earpieces

3) Bags – most common items include luggage and backpacks

4) Apparel/Accessories – most common items include clothing and reading glasses

Unusual items found

However, there are some even stranger items that have been left behind by passengers, such as bicycles, prams, musical instruments like violins and guitars, and even someone’s dentures. Whilst most would want to keep an eye on particularly valuable possessions, some luxury items that have been left behind at the airport include designer handbags and expensive jewellery, as well as Rolex watches (which they find at least once a year).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even more shockingly, one passenger managed to lose a gold bar at Changi Airport. The precious metal had dropped out of the bag of a jewellery shop owner from Penang, Malaysia and was found by a customer service agent. The owner only realised he was missing the bar when he arrived in Penang, but thanks to the efficient Changi Airport Lost and Found team, the owner was reunited with it subsequently on the same day.

On the other hand, there are cases where passengers leave items behind intentionally. In 2023, Changi Airport recorded 5 unclaimed TVs at various check-in halls, likely left behind by passengers who did not purchase excess baggage. Other items are washing machines and bed frames. While these are not ‘lost’ items per se, they still need to be handled by the team at Changi Airport.

How passengers can report lost items

Surprisingly, a significant proportion of passengers do not even realise that they have lost items, or they don’t realise where, yet Changi goes above and beyond to reconcile lost items with their owners.

Changi Airport Group, the company managing the airport, has invested heavily in its Lost and Found services to provide the best possible chances for passengers to be reunited with their belongings that were lost within the airport. It offers three different ways for passengers to report lost and found items. These are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1) Via the 19 information counters located at various points throughout the airport

2) Via an online form on Changi Airport’s website - Passengers can include details such as item description, last location of the item, the estimated date and time of loss; Staff receives the report and checks the inventory list for a match; If there is a match, staff will contact passenger to arrange for collection

3) Via Changi Airport’s Chatbot MAX (available on the Changi Airport website, Changi App and Facebook Messenger) - Passengers can start a chat with MAX to report a lost item; MAX will prompt for details of the lost item and the passenger’s contact details (similar to the form above, but in conversational format); A report is automatically logged in the system and staff will check against the inventory list for a match; If there is a match, staff will contact passenger to arrange for collection.

4) By calling their Changi Contact Centre on +65 6595 6868 (24 hours daily) or emailing [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For items lost onboard aircraft, passengers are advised to lodge a report directly with the airline. Changi Airport Group also works closely with airlines to ensure lost items are returned swiftly and safely to their owners. Some airlines are able to send the items via their flight services to different cities for their passengers to pick up. For airlines which are unable to do so, Changi Airport Group advises passengers to use courier services, which will handle the collection of lost items from Changi Airport on their behalf and send them overseas.

What happens to unclaimed items

For any items that are unclaimed, Changi Airport Group will also make sure that these items are not wasted. All found items are kept for up to 30 days. After this period, they will be donated to the Singapore Red Cross (excluding any items that contain personal information). Items containing personal information such as passports, credit cards and other documents will either be returned to organisations such as embassies, or be incinerated in compliance with personal data and privacy laws. In 2023, a total of 25,000 items were donated to the charity.

Changi Airport Group's Airport Operations Officer from the Lost and Found Team, Ms Norashikin Jidi, has been handling the lost and found items in Changi Airport for more than a decade. With her wealth of experience handling all sorts of unusual lost and found items so far, she said: “Good customer service is at the heart of what we offer at Changi Airport. We always want to do our best to help passengers reunite with their lost items, as we understand it can be heartbreaking to lose beloved item. From my experience, passengers are always grateful when we return items and we are really glad to have been able to facilitate that.”

She provides some sound advice for travellers: “Here are some simple things that passengers can do to avoid losing items in the first place. For example before you leave the airport or board another flight, double and triple check all of your items to ensure that you have not left anything behind, especially at the security screening area. And if you do lose an item, provide as much information as possible on lost reports to help the airport or airline staff in the identifying and reuniting process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on Changi Airport’s Lost and Found process you can view this video here: Discover Changi: A Guide to the Lost and Found Process at Changi Airport (youtube.com) or visit changiairport.com

About Changi Airport and Changi Airport Group

Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd (CAG) (www.changiairportgroup.com) manages Changi Airport, the most awarded airport in the world with over 670 accolades under its belt for excellent airport service and passenger experience. It undertakes key functions including airport operations and management, air hub development, commercial activities and airport emergency services. It also manages the Changi East development project, which includes the building of a new Terminal 5 for Changi Airport.

As the fifth busiest international airport in the world, Changi Airport handled 58.9 million passengers in 2023. It currently links Singapore to some 150 cities globally, with close to 100 airlines operating more than 6,800 weekly flights, making it one of the world’s most connected aviation hubs. Together with Jewel Changi Airport, a multi-dimensional lifestyle destination, Changi Airport offers over 600 dining and retail outlets to travellers and visitors.

Changi Airport has strong links to the UK market, with connections to London and Manchester via 3 airlines – British Airways, Qantas Airways and Singapore Airlines. There are 54 departing flights to the UK weekly, equating to over 18,000 weekly one-way seats, making the United Kingdom Changi Airport’s largest European market.