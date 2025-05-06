World’s longest-range private jet cleared to fly from Europe—but London to Sydney still just out of reach

Inside, the cabin measures 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 metres) high, 8 feet 2 inches (2.49 metres) wide and 46 feet 10 inches (14.27 metres) in length—not including a total interior length of 53 feet 7 inches (16.33 metres).

A private jet that can fly 8,200 nautical miles non-stop has been cleared for take-off in Europe and the U.S.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gulfstream G800 can now connect major cities across the globe in a single flight, officially making it the world’s longest-range business aircraft.

It cruises at Mach 0.85 (652 mph / 1,049 km/h), and has just received full certification from aviation authorities on both sides of the Atlantic, allowing it to enter service in the U.S and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means typical long-haul routes like London to Buenos Aires or New York to Dubai can now be completed without the need for a fuel stop or layover.

For those chasing shorter flight times, the G800 can cruise at Mach 0.90 (690 mph / 1,111 km/h) over 7,000 nautical miles (12,964 km), with a top speed of Mach 0.935.

The jet is powered by two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines, each delivering 18,250 pounds of thrust. It also features Gulfstream’s clean aerodynamic wing and newly designed winglets to maximise efficiency across long distances.

But despite its performance, the journey from London to Sydney remains just out of reach. That journey clocks in at 9,188 nautical miles—roughly 988 more than the G800 can manage—meaning a brief stop for fuel will still be necessary.

For those chasing shorter flight times, the G800 can cruise at Mach 0.90 (690 mph / 1,111 km/h) over 7,000 nautical miles (12,964 km), with a top speed of Mach 0.935.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the cabin, there’s space for up to four separate living areas or three zones plus a dedicated crew compartment.

The G800 seats up to 19 passengers and sleeps 10 and is fitted with 16 of Gulfstream’s signature panoramic oval windows—the largest in the private jet sector.

The G800 seats up to 19 passengers and sleeps 10 and is fitted with 16 of Gulfstream’s signature panoramic oval windows—the largest in the private jet sector.

According to Gulfstream, a pressurisation system keeps the cabin feeling like 2,840 feet (866 metres) even when cruising at 41,000 feet, making long flights more comfortable.

Cabin air is said to be 100% fresh and continuously purified using plasma ionisation, with no recirculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite its size, the G800 requires just 5,812 feet (1,771 metres) of runway to take off at maximum weight, and it can cruise at altitudes up to 51,000 feet (15,545 metres).

Inside, the cabin measures 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 metres) high, 8 feet 2 inches (2.49 metres) wide and 46 feet 10 inches (14.27 metres) in length—not including a total interior length of 53 feet 7 inches (16.33 metres). There’s also 195 cubic feet (5.52 cubic metres) of luggage space in the rear.

Earlier this year, U.S developers Hyperian Aerospace unveiled a hypersonic aircraft capable of flying from New York to London in less than 30 minutes.

Its mach 10 HYPERLINER promises to slash journey times by flying at ten times the speed of sound — or more than 7,600 mph — thanks to a hydrogen-powered propulsion system packing the kind of thrust used to launch a space shuttle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Hyperian Aerospace, the zero-emission jet will be able to reach any destination on Earth in under 90 minutes, with routes like New York to Dubai taking just 54 minutes, and Sydney in 1.3 hours.

The plane will cruise at a staggering 125,000 feet and be powered by a combination of next-gen scramjets, rocket propulsion and AI-assisted navigation.