World’s southernmost hotel to open in Chile — Just 600 miles from Antarctica

Upon completion, Silversea’s new hotel will "create the most convenient, comfortable and seamless way to visit Antarctica", according to Silversea

​The world's most southerly hotel is set to open later this year in the remote Chilean town of Puerto Williams — offering travellers a rare chance to sleep at the edge of civilisation.

Located at 55 degrees south, The Cormorant at 55 South will become the closest hotel on the planet to Antarctica, sitting just over 600 miles from the South Pole across the Southern Ocean and the Antarctic Peninsula.

The hotel is being developed by luxury cruise line Silversea as part of a broader expansion in polar travel. Construction is expected to finish before the start of the 2025/26 Antarctic season, with the first guests due to check in later this year.

Set on the edge of the Beagle Channel in Chile’s Navarino Island, the 150-room property will serve as a direct gateway for travellers boarding Antarctic expedition cruises.

Silversea says the location will reduce transfer times and allow guests to begin their journey from Puerto Williams instead of more commonly used ports like Punta Arenas or Ushuaia.

Each room has been designed to reflect the natural surroundings, according to Silversea, with floor-to-ceiling windows, warm wood interiors, and hand-crafted items made by local artisans.

The name — The Cormorant — references the area’s latitude and is also the Yahgan word for the aquatic bird, seen locally as a symbol of safe passage.

Once open, The Cormorant at 55 South will become the world’s southernmost hotel, located even further south than Ushuaia — long considered the last stop before Antarctica.

Puerto Williams itself lies more than 8,000 miles from London, around 7,200 miles from Paris, and 7,400 miles from Rome — making it one of the most remote inhabited places on the planet.

Silversea president Bert Hernandez said: “The Cormorant at 55 South is a tribute to the rich culture, breathtaking natural beauty, and storied history of Puerto Williams, immersing guests in their destination before embarking on their journey to Antarctica.”

He added: “Every aspect of The Cormorant is thoughtfully designed with our guests in mind, ensuring a comfortable and uniquely Silversea experience.”

The hotel will be staffed by a dedicated team trained to the company’s in-house standards, with the aim of replicating Silversea’s onboard luxury service on land.

The opening coincides with a new digital content series by the cruise brand — Stories by Silversea — which includes behind-the-scenes footage from the construction of the hotel and broader insights into its polar expeditions.