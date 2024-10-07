Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol: Think Pink at Idiliq Hotels & Resort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This October, IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts are thinking pink in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and are inviting guests to stay in the revamped Deluxe Suite at Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol.

By booking this special suite for an October stay, guests are directly supporting AECC – the Spanish Cancer Association, with all proceeds going towards their incredible work in breast cancer research and support.

The team has given one of their Deluxe One Bedroom Suites a heartfelt pink transformation, featuring pink bedding, cushions, towels, and even pink glasses and crockery. The room also includes a pink teddy bear for you to take home and a guest book where you can share your thoughts or write a heartfelt message.

Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol is also the perfect destination for an Autumn break, offering guests the privacy and space of a self-catered suite with the luxury of hotel facilities.

Make the most of the warm Spanish sun by relaxing at the pools, savour Mediterranean flavours in one of the many vibrant restaurants and bars, and enjoy some peace and quiet with the free kids’ club, gym, and spa facilities.This stay however, isn’t just about enjoying the comforts of Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol – it’s about making a difference.

The Pink Suite is available to book from £99 a night. Book here