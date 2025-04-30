Yas and Saadiyat smash visitor records in blockbuster year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yas Island pulled in 38 million visits in 2024, while Saadiyat Island saw a 10% jump in tourist numbers, making it a record-breaking year for two of Abu Dhabi’s biggest destinations.

The new figures, released at Arabian Travel Market 2025, show Yas Island hitting its highest hotel occupancy since 2019 — 82% on average, peaking at 90% in August. Hotel rates also climbed 17% year-on-year.

Saadiyat wasn’t far behind, with hotels hitting 74% occupancy and a 14% bump in room rates. The island’s cultural and nature spots drew growing crowds, including big jumps in visitors from China (up 58%), India (up 30%) and the UK (up 11%).

Dr Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said the results were “testament to our commitment to contributing to the achievement of Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a leading global destination, in alignment with the Emirate's Tourism Strategy and broader ambitions for sustainable growth and economic diversification”.

On Saadiyat Island, the new 17,000 sqm immersive art space teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi opened in April.

He added that “through the development of world-class destinations and immersive experiences, we are not only attracting visitors from around the world but also creating joyful moments that leave a lasting impact”.

Yas Island’s theme parks — including CLYMB — saw a 20% surge in visitors. Traffic from the GCC exploded by 56%, while international guests soared from India (up 44%), China (up 81%), the UK (up 40%) and Russia (up 29%).

The island - whose 'Chief Island Officer' is the actor Ryan Reynolds - also became a magnet for major events, from Formula 1 to Disney on Ice, Diljit Dosanjh, UFC, NBA, and hit musicals like Hamilton and Matilda. Consumer event attendance rose by 10%. Business was booming too, with 17% more conferences and a 7% rise in hotel stays linked to corporate travel.

Miral also revealed it’s going virtual — teaming up with e& enterprise to launch the Yas Island Metaverse, giving users digital access to business venues and attractions.

Big developments are already in motion for 2025. Yas Waterworld will open a 16,900 sqm expansion this summer with 12 new rides, and a new 560-metre beachfront at Yas Bay is on the way. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is expanding with additional DC attractions, two more rides and the much-anticipated Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

On Saadiyat Island, the new 17,000 sqm immersive art space teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi opened in April, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi — set to be the largest of its kind in the region — is due to open by the end of the year.

Between them, Yas and Saadiyat racked up more than 190 international awards in 2024, with Yas alone claiming over 175.

It’s all part of Abu Dhabi’s push to reach 39.3 million annual visitors by 2030 and drive AED 90 billion into the national economy.