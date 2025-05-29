You can now travel across five European countries by train for just £40

The Warsaw-Rijeka sleeper train is operated by Polish national rail company PKP Intercity.

A new sleeper train launching this summer will directly link Poland to Croatia via Czechia, Austria and Slovenia for the first time, providing a more scenic and greener way to travel across Europe.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new sleeper train linking Poland to Croatia is set to launch this summer, spanning five European countries for as little as £40.

The overnight service, operated by Polish national rail company PKP Intercity, will depart from Warsaw in Poland at 2pm and arrive in the Croatian port city of Rijeka by 9am the next morning, passing through Czechia, Austria and Slovenia along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until now, there has been no direct train from Warsaw to Rijeka. Instead, travellers have required three separate changes in Breclav (Czechia), Graz (Austria) and Zagreb (Croatia), which can take over 30 hours in total.

The new sleeper train will travel between Poland and Croatia, arriving at Rijeka within 19 hours.

But the new 745-mile service will cut the journey time by more than a third to just 19 hours.

The seasonal service, which will run four days a week, will begin on 27th June and run until the end of August.

The Warsaw-Rijeka sleeper train will make scheduled stops in Warsaw, Opoczno, Katowice, Rybnik and Chałupki in Poland before continuing through Vienna in Austria, Ljubljana and Postojna in Slovenia, and Opatija and Rijeka in Croatia.

Tickets will start from 200 złoty — around £40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poland’s Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak has welcomed the launch as a step towards rebuilding European connectivity and offering an alternative to short-haul air travel.

The new route is part of a wider push across Europe to reintroduce and expand sleeper services, which have been declining for years in the face of low-cost flights.

But with increasing environmental concerns and a renewed appetite for slower, more scenic travel, sleeper trains are enjoying a renaissance — especially among younger and climate-conscious travellers.

The Warsaw-Rijeka route will take passengers through a variety of stunning landscapes as they travel through Poland, Czechia, Austria, Slovenia and Croatia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Rijeka, the train’s final destination, sits on Croatia’s Kvarner Bay and is a key jumping-off point for exploring the country’s beaches and islands.

The PKP Intercity service will provide a comfortable and affordable way to reach the Adriatic, with the train consisting of both couchette cars with beds and standard second-class carriages, all air-conditioned.

A dining car offering hot meals will operate between Warsaw and Vienna, Passengers travelling in couchette cars will also have access to onboard assistance from a dedicated WARS service staff member.

Although the service is seasonal for now, the rail operator is expected to evaluate its long-term viability based on uptake this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warsaw–Rijeka sleeper train will run every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday until 31st August. Tickets are now available via PKP Intercity and partner rail services.

Main Image, courtesy IvanVuksa/Pixabay

Additional picture, courtesy Jakub Zerdzicki/Pexels

Story by Belters News/ Palamedes