Your Co-op Travel and Travelex launch next-day travel money in Suffolk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Your Co-op Travel has partnered with Travelex, a global leader in foreign exchange, to offer customers in Suffolk a more flexible and convenient way to access travel money - with exclusive member benefits including preferable exchange rates and next-day home delivery now available.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your Co-op Travel has launched a Travelex-driven next-day home delivery service for travel money, allowing customers to securely order over 45 different foreign currencies online and have it delivered directly to their doorstep as soon as the next day. Customer can purchase their travel money online, over the phone, or within 62 of Your Co-op Travel’s 71 branches nationwide.

Customers can take advantage of the convenience of buying travel money from Your Co-op Travel’s online service when you order by 2pm for next day home delivery or buy directly in store. Your Co-op Travel also offers commission-free transactions, free delivery over £400 and a buyback guarantee on leftover currency, providing travellers with greater value and convenience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of The Midcounties Co-operative will also be able to enjoy exclusive exchange rates on single purchase transactions for all available foreign currencies. To celebrate the launch of the new services, Your Co-op Travel is offering customers up to £25 off when they buy between £500 and £2500 of foreign currency between May 19 and 21. Customers will be able to buy in-store or order online for home delivery.

Your Co-op Travel

Anyone can apply to become a member by visiting The Midcounties Co-operative website and registering online.

From Monday, June 2, Your Co-op Travel’s service will expand further to include click & collect, enabling customers to order currency online and collect it in-store on their chosen collection date.

Claire Evans, Chief Operating Officer at Your Co-op Travel, said: “Our partnership with Travelex enables us to offer customers and members even more flexible and convenient ways to access their travel money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether they choose our next-day home delivery service, online ordering, or Click & Collect, we’re making it easier than ever to get the foreign currency they need at great rates. This is an exciting step in our commitment to providing seamless travel services and exceptional value to our customers.”

Simon Jackson, Chief Customer Officer at Travelex said:“Travelex’s home delivery and Click & Collect services have made travel money more accessible for millions of our customers, and our expertise means we were uniquely placed to similarly enhance Your Co-op Travel’s travel money offering. Improving convenience and access to travel money is a key mission for us, and we’re delighted to be supporting Your Co-op Travel’s customers on this mission too.”