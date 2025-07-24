Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som introduces the Body Transformation retreat

Zulal Wellness Resort Ladies Upper body Tadleek

A holistic, long-term answer to weight loss without the side effects of modern medications

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East’s first full-immersion wellness destination, unveils its latest offering, the Body Transformation retreat - a transformative and results-oriented wellness programme designed to help guests lose weight sustainably, sculpt their bodies, and most importantly, acquire the tools and knowledge to maintain their ideal weight long after their stay.

Developed in response to the growing rise in use of weight-loss injections and medications, this retreat offers a natural, sustainable and holistic approach and a comprehensive wellness journey. While such medication can lead to rapid weight loss, they are becoming increasingly associated with side effects such as muscle depletion, loose or sagging skin, digestive disturbances, fatigue and nutritional deficiencies.

Zulal Wellness Resort’s new Body Transformation retreat offers a comprehensive, integrative, and results-driven approach that blends the time-honoured principles of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with the latest advancements in modern therapies, addressing healthy weight loss as a wellbeing journey.

The Body Transformation retreat highlights the resort’s six wellness modalities and includes a range of integrated therapies and experiences that collectively support healthy fat loss, muscle preservation, skin toning, and long-term metabolic health. Treatments include two acupuncture sessions and colonic hydrotherapy to support internal detoxification and physiological rebalancing. Body contouring and skin-tightening are addressed through non-invasive aesthetic technologies such as BodyTiteFX and LPG Endermologie, designed to stimulate collagen production and enhance overall skin tone.

TAIM-inspired therapies such as Dry Hijama Cupping and Al-Batin Abdominal Massage are incorporated to improve energy flow, digestive function, and overall vitality. Guests also receive a personalised nutrition consultation, coupled with TAIM-based wellness cuisine that emphasises seasonal, balanced, and sustainable eating - supporting both immediate nourishment and long-term adoption of healthy, sustainable eating habits.

To ensure the retention of muscle mass and enhancement of fat metabolism, the programme includes a body composition analysis, four personal training sessions, and three Super Stretch sessions, each tailored to individual fitness levels and goals. Three sessions of Infrared Slimming Capsule therapy are also included, using deep-heat technology to support circulation, boost fat-loss, promote lymphatic drainage and accelerate recovery.

With a focus on education, long-term support, and the integration of mind, body and spirit, the Body Transformation retreat offers far more than temporary results. Zulal Wellness Resort invites guests to embark on a meaningful transformation, leaving not only visibly changed but equipped with the confidence and understanding to sustain their health naturally, mindfully, and independently.

Zulal Wellness Resort is dedicated to helping guests achieve optimal wellbeing, with each tailored retreat blending traditional healing practices, lifestyle guidance, and health-sustaining philosophies, and complemented by the resort’s wellness cuisine.

Drawing on Chiva-Som’s 30 years of pioneering wellness expertise, Zulal Wellness Resort offers two distinct paths to achieving wellness goals: the adults-only Zulal Serenity; and Zulal Discovery, which invites families to connect and embark on a wellness journey together.

The retreat is offered as a seven-night all-inclusive package, available until 30 September 2025, starting at QAR 16,500 (approx. GBP 3,336) per person. The package includes accommodation, all listed treatments and consultations, three wellness meals per day served at the resort’s dining outlets, access to daily group wellness activities, full use of the resort’s state-of-the-art facilities, an in-room wellness minibar replenished daily, and laundry service for three pieces of sportswear daily.