Chainsaw Man is a new Japanese anime show based on a Manga comics series and released in the UK through streaming service Crunchyroll

New Japanese anime fantasy series Chainsaw Man follows a young man who takes on the powers to transform parts of himself into chainsaws, and uses his strange ability to kill devils. The series will be released in the UK with English subtitles and Japanese dialogue, or an English dub. The 12-part series will be available to watch online using anime streaming platform Crunchyroll - other shows coming to the service this month include Spy X Family, My Hero Academia, and Mob Psycho 100.

Chainsaw Man

What is Chainsaw Man about?

Chainsaw Man is about a young man Denji, who works to pay off his father’s debt to the Yakuza, a powerful Japanese criminal network, by hunting devils. Denji is betrayed and left for dead, but is reborn as a super-powerful devil-human hybrid after making a deal with his pet devil, who takes the form of a dog.

Denji fuses with his pet and gains the ability to transform parts of himself into chainsaws. Denji joins the Public Safety Devil Hunters, a government agency whose mission is to fight devils who threaten the safety of the world.

What is Chainsaw Man based on?

Chainsaw Man is based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto who also wrote Fire Punch. Since 2018, 12 volumes of the series have been published. As of this month, more than 16 million copies of the manga have been sold. The series won the 66th Shogakukan Manga Award in the shōnen category, and the 2021 and 2022 Harvey Awards in the Best Manga category.

A demon in Chainsaw Man

Who is in the cast of Chainsaw Man?

Ryan Colt Levy (English dub), Kikunosuke Toya (Japanese) as Denji / Chainsaw Man

Suzie Yeung (English dub), Tomori Kusunoki (Japanese) as Makima

Reagan Murdock (English dub), Shogo Sakata (Japanese) as Aki Hayakawa

Sarah Wiedenheft, (English dub), Fairouz Ai Kadota (Japanese) as Power

Is there a Chainsaw Man trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of Chainsaw Man?

Chainsaw Man will land in the UK on Crunchyroll at 5pm on Tuesday 11 October. Future episodes will be released at the same time weekly, and there are expected to be 12 episodes in the first season - if this is the case the season one finale will air on Tuesday 27 December.

How can you watch Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll?

Cruncyroll is a streaming service for anime content that is available to UK subscribers. There is currently a two week free trial available for all subscription levels. The Fan subscription is £4.99 per month whilst the Meg Fan subscription is £5.99 per month. All subscriptions are ad free - the Fan subscription allows streaming on one device and the Mega Fan subscription allows streaming on up to four devices as well as offline viewing.

Will there be a season 2 of Chainsaw Man?