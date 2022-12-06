The Real Housewives of Cheshire season 16 is set on the Mexican Riviera and stars Katie Alex, Hanna Kinsella, Lauren Simon, and Lystra Adams

The new season of The Real Housewives of Cheshire season 16 special, Christmas Cruising, sees the cast of RHoC season 15 joined by two former housewives on an exotic cruise on the Mexican Riviera.

ITV said: “The Housewives are squeezing in one last fabulous girls’ trip before Christmas, taking to the seas to cruise around Mexico in luxurious style. Guest Housewives Tanya Bardsley and Ester Dee make a surprise return as they travel from port to port in search of sun, sea and fun.

Advertisement

"This series Rachel has big news to celebrate, a storm is brewing between Hanna and Seema, and will Tanya and Ester be welcomed back with open arms? It’s all hands on deck!"

Real Housewives of Cheshire cast

Advertisement

Who is in the cast of The Real Housewives of Cheshire?

Katie Alex - the mother of three is an aesthetics expert who specialises in vaginal rejuvenation. Katie joined the cast in season 15, making her the newest member of the RHoC clan.

Hanna Kinsella - Doctor Hanna is a dentist who owns several practices of her own - among the celebrities who have used her services are Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and model Danielle Lloyd.

Lauren Simon - Cheshire native Lauren previously worked in PR for exclusive night clubs before joining the cast of the ITVBe show - she first left the series in 2018 but returned two years later.

Lystra Adams - Lystra is a model and entrepreneur - she had a stake in a Liverpool sushi restaurant, but has since moved on to other projects, notably starring in Real Housewives.

Nicole Sealey - Man United goalkeeper Les Sealey’s daughter-in-law Nicole owns several businesses with her husband Joe, including a recruitment agency - they sold one of their businesses for £13 million.

Advertisement

Former real housewife Ester Dee will return in the Christmas special

Rachel Lugo - Rachel is a landlord who manages a portfolio of high-end properties across the county - she has five children with her ex-husband John.

Seema Malhotra - The businesswoman and Forever Unique founder has been in the cast of RHoC since the third season, which aired back in 2015.

Sheena Lynch - The backing singer has worked with bands including Westlife, Blur, and solo artist Ms Dynamite. Since leaving music behind, Sheena now owns an Irish bar.

Tanya Bardsley - Tanya is a model and one of the original members of the series - she left the show after seven years in 2021, but will return for a small role in the Christmas special.

Ester Dee - Born in the Czech Republic, Ester moved to the UK in 2003 with only £40 to her name - she found fame on RHoC, but left the show in 2020. She will also return for the special this month.

When is The Real Housewives of Cheshire on TV?

Advertisement

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Cheshire began airing on ITVBe on Monday 5 December at 9pm. Episodes will air weekly at the same time, with repeats airing on Saturdays at 11.20pm.