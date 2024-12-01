Medrick Burnett Jr., a linebacker for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, died on November 27 after sustaining a severe head injury during a football game. | Alabama A&M Bulldogs

An American football player has died aged 20 - just two days after his college mistakenly announced his death.

Medrick Burnett Jr., a linebacker for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, died on November 27 after sustaining a severe head injury during a football game. However, the coroner did not elaborate on the cause of death.

Burnett sustained a severe head injury on October 26 during the Magic City Classic against Alabama State University. His sister, Dominece James, shared the extent of his injuries on a GoFundMe page created to support his recovery: “He had several brain bleeds and swelling of the brain. He had to have a tube to drain to relieve the pressure, and after two days of severe pressure, we had to opt for a craniotomy, which was the last resort to help try to save his life.”

On November 25, Alabama A&M prematurely announced Burnett’s death based on information from an “immediate family member.” The statement, which included a tribute from athletics director Dr Paul A. Bryant, read: “Medrick was more than an exceptional athlete.

“He was a remarkable young man whose positive energy, leadership, and compassion left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him. While words cannot adequately express our grief, we are humbled by the strength of his family, who stood by his side throughout this unimaginable ordeal.”

However, hours later, the university retracted the statement after learning from UAB Hospital representatives that Burnett was still alive. Addressing the error, the school said: “Our staff acted accordingly to the wishes of the family member to inform the A&M community and beyond of this unfortunate occurrence.

“Upon hearing from a representative from UAB Hospital this afternoon, we learned that he remains alive. We express our immediate regret for disseminating false information.”