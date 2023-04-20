Alec Baldwin was facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust

The case against Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting on the set of Rust has been dismissed. (Credit: Getty Images)

The case against Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been dismissed, his lawyers have confirmed.

The shooting took place on the set of the film Rust, which Baldwin was filming in New Mexico in 2021. Baldwin, who was holding a prop gun at the time it went off, was facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter after Ms Hutchins was hit by a bullet and later died from her injuries.

A statement from his lawyers said: "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.” The case was due to go to a preliminary trial hearing in less than two weeks.

What happened on the set of Rust?

On 21 October, 2021, cast and crew, including Baldwin, were rehearsing a gun fight scene which was due to be filmed for the Joel Souza film. The rehearsal was taking place inside a church on the Bonanza Creek Ranch.

Ms Hutchins, and the director Souza were positioned behind the camera, with Baldwin rehearsing a movement where his character removed his gun from his holster and pointed it directly at the camera. During the rehearsal, there were three guns on set - a plastic gun, a modified gun which could not shoot bullets and a .45 Colt replica.

Baldwin, holding the .45 Colt replica, pointed the gun in the direction of the camera, and Ms Hutchins and Mr Souza when explaining how we was planning to do so in the scene. A bang was heard - Baldwin denied hitting the trigger but this has been disputed by an FBI report.

