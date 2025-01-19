Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A trailblazing interior designer has died after a battle with cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Lau was born in Arizona and set up her self-named design firm in New York City in 2001. She was also responsible for the Design Miami Fair - described as “one of the most prestigious events in the design world” - which brought together galleries which specialised in design.

She died on Friday aged 56. It was reported that she had been suffering from cancer. Her death has sparked warm tributes, praising her as a person and remembering her talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Lau in 2019 | Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for ASPCA

A tribute left on AlwaysRemembered.live said: “Amy’s passing leaves a void in the design world, but her influence will continue to inspire future generations. Her contributions to design and her commitment to nurturing emerging talent have made a lasting impact, ensuring that her legacy will endure for years to come.”

Brian McCarthy posted on Instagram: “A life well lived and a soul and spirit that touched everyone she came in contact with!”

Salon Art + Design posted on Facebook: “Amy Lau, a beloved member of our Design & Art Advisory Council and an extraordinary force in the world of art and design. Amy was not only a visionary but also a deeply kind and generous person.

“Founder of @amylaudesign, her interiors were celebrated for their warmth, expressiveness, and impeccable attention to detail, seamlessly blending art and design into spaces that elevated everyday living to the realm of magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Amy’s reverence for the beauty of natural materials, her curatorial vision, and her dynamic use of vintage and contemporary pieces brought harmony and inspiration to homes around the world. The first interior designer invited to exhibit at Salon, Amy’s contributions shaped the design community in profound and lasting ways. Her legacy of creating meaningful, artful spaces will continue to inspire us all. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and everyone touched by her artistry and generosity of spirit. Rest in peace, Amy.”

Maurice Beane Studios posted: “We have known Amy Lau from the early 90’s as design director at the Lin-Weinberg Gallery to becoming an Elle Decor A-List designer. She touched the lives and careers of so many MCM collectors and dealers over such a stellar career. We mourn her passing and extend our deepest condolences to her family.”