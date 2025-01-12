Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Angelina Jolie has opened her home to friends who were forced to evacuate due to the California wildfires.

The 49-year-old actress "is heartbroken" by the disaster in Los Angeles and has taken in some friends who were impacted by the fires. She lives in Los Feliz, near Glendale, which has so far not been affected.

A source told PEOPLE: "Angie is heartbroken for those who have lost their homes, or are impacted by the fires. She's doing everything she can to help, even opening her home to friends who were forced to evacuate."

It is estimated that around 10,000 structures, including homes and offices, have been destroyed between the Palisades fire and Eaton fires and more than 80,000 people have been displaced.

The fires death toll has, as of Sunday morning, gone up to 16.

Meanwhile, Dennis Quaid, 70, spoke about the devastating impact of the fires and shared how lucky he feels that his Brentwood home was saved.

He said: "We woke up to this big plume of smoke. That was a real exciting day as far as here in the Palisades, it went up on Wednesday. It came within 150 yards of the house and these guys with their planes came down and put that retardant down there. And those helicopter pilots, they’re incredible, what they do. And I can’t say enough about the firefighters and the first responders in this town. We got some good ones, good people here.

"We’re fighting as hard as we can to save our city. Gosh, I never thought I’d say that. But that’s what’s going on. We were on the edge of the first evacuation zone. So we’ve had it lucky. I’ve have so many friends who have lost. My agent, he lost both of his houses, and another good friend over at Palisades had just moved into a house and was renting the other one. He lost both of them.

“What do you do, just to rebuild? You start thinking about how long it takes to put a house together and then you can’t really hold it in your mind."