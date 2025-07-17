Astronomer CEO Andy Byron: Who is he and his wife Megan Kerrigan Byron?

Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, is drawing attention as the head of one of the fastest-growing companies in the data infrastructure space.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in New York, Byron oversees the company behind Astro, a leading DataOps platform that helps businesses streamline data engineering workflows and reduce infrastructure complexity.

Astronomer is used by enterprise clients to manage Apache Airflow, offering what the company describes as “70% higher uptime than self-managed Airflow” and “accelerated development and operations.” Byron’s leadership has been central to the company’s expansion and product innovation, as Astronomer continues to partner with organisations seeking reliable and scalable data solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Byron, Astronomer CEO | LinkedIn

Before joining Astronomer, Byron held leadership roles in several technology-focused ventures, bringing a track record in scaling enterprise tools and building teams across global markets.

Publicly, Byron maintains a low profile, but regularly shares updates on LinkedIn, most recently promoting Astronomer’s virtual DataOps conference, Beyond Analytics.

Outside of his professional work, Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple have two children together.

Astronomer’s current executive team includes Bhanu Sareddy (Chief Customer Officer), Julian LaNeve (Chief Technology Officer), Kristin Cabot (Chief People Officer), and Pete DeJoy (Co-founder and Chief Product Officer), with Byron at the helm driving its mission to simplify and modernise data orchestration.