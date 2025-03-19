The toughest race in the world has ended - defeating all the contestants.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barkley Marathons takes place every year in Frozen Head State Park in Tennessee, and is shrouded in mystery.

What is the Barkley Marathons?

The course - and its start date - varies from year to year, but includes five loops of 20 miles of trail running, and three laps of the “fun” version of the race. When a conch is blown it signifies an hour to go, and when the organiser lights a cigarette, runners are off into the wilderness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contestants only have 60 hours from the start of the first loop to finish - and in the last 30 years only 20 runners have made it to the end, with a total of 26 finishes. The race gained notoriety in 2014 after the documentary The Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young and now sees many entrants a year.

What happened this year?

This year’s edition started at 3.37pm GMT (11.37am US time) on Tuesday but has now ended as everyone pulled out. By 7pm GMT on Wednesday only three runners were left, and 3.37am GMT this morning it was confirmed that they would only be able to complete the fun run, as they had not made it round fast enough to finish the whole circuit.

At about 7.45am GMT it was confirmed that this year’s event is over, with just one person, John Kelly, finishing the fun run.

Jasmin Paris | Jasmin Paris on X/Twitter

How do you get into the Barkley Marathons?

Entry into the run, created by Gary Cantrell - who also goes by the name Lazarus Lake - and Karl Henn, has passed into running folklore. Wannabe entrants have to send an email to a certain address at a certain time, and pay a $1.60 application fee - a cost of a cent per mile for the two races combined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also have to answer a series of esoteric questions - Wikipedia gives some examples as “What is the most important vegetable group?” and “What will be the 119th element on the periodic table?”, plus write an essay on why they should be allowed to take part.

After this 40 people are accepted although one of them will be discarded as a “sacrifice” by Cantrell and barred from entry. He has previously said that he always chooses accomplished runners for the sacrifice.

The Barkley Marathons is one of the few races in which runners must navigate themselves. They must bring their own map, and then are given the course on piece of paper which they must then transcribe on to their version.

This year several runners dropped out after one lap.

The record for the course is 52:03:08 set by two-time winner Brett Maune in 2012. Last year British long-distance runner Jasmin Paris became the first woman to finish the full race, squeaking in at 59:58:21 - with 99 seconds to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Endurance race designer and creator of the Barkley Marathon Gary Cantrell, also known as Lazarus Lake, from Tennessee | Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

The history of the Barkley Marathons

The story goes that the event was inspired by a prison breakout. In 1977, James Earl Ray, who assassinated Martin Luther King Jr, escaped from Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Tennessee. This sparked a large-scale manhunt and sixty hours later Ray was found, eight miles from the prison.

Ultrarunner Gary Cantrell was not impressed by his lack of progress and thought he could cover 100 miles in that time - and so the idea of a race was born. The first event was held in 1986 and saw competitors pitted against a 50-55 mile course and a 24-hour time limit. The course was extended to a 100-mile version from the 1989 edition onwards, while the current 20-mile, five-lap set-up was introduced from 1995.

The event is named after Barry Barkley , a running companion of Cantrell.