A Big Brother winner has ended up in prison - for not turning up to a court appearance over breaking a restraining order against another Big Brother winner.

The drama has unfolded in America where Mike “Boogie” Malin - the winner of the sixth series of the US Big Brother, shown in 2006 - is accused of violating the terms of a restraining order against his former Big Brother co-star Will Kirby; the winner of the second US series of the reality show, in 2001.

Kirby has the order against Malin, and Malin is alleged to have broken it by trying to contact Kirby’s wife, reports American website TMZ.

A court date for the hearing was arranged, and Malin was arrested and put in jail on Friday after a bench warrant was issued because he didn’t turn up.

Will Kirby, left, and Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin in 2006 | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Malin was found previously guilty of stalking Kirby in 2021, and sentenced to two years of probation, says TMZ.

Kirby got a restraining order against Malin in 2019 after the pair were due to go on another reality show as a duo. “When Kirby declined, it meant Malin could not participate, and that's allegedly when he began sending threats to Kirby and his family,” says TMZ. Malin’s bail is set at $20,000 and his next court date is March 20.

Kirby, 52, who is known as Dr Will, is an aesthetic dermatologist and an associate clinical professor of dermatology, as well as keeping a television profile. As well as Big Brother 2 he won The Price Is Right and has appeared in the Star Wars television series The Book of Boba Fett as Karales the Bounty Hunter.