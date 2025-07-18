Biscailuz Training Center: At least three killed after explosion at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
The deadly blast occurred just before 7.30am (3.30pm UK time) at the facility on Eastern Avenue, which houses the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau, including its bomb squad and arson explosive detail.
Los Angeles Times reported that a bomb squad was in the process of moving explosives when the explosion happened. The cause of the blast has not yet been determined, and authorities are continuing to investigate.
The LAPD’s bomb squad responded to the scene shortly after the explosion to assist in securing any remaining potential threats. The immediate area was evacuated as a precaution.
Officials have since covered the site of the explosion with a large tarp. Around 25 yards from the facility, an SUV cruiser was visibly damaged, its windows blown out by the force of the blast.
