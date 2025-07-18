At least three officers were killed on Friday morning following an explosion at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Biscailuz Training Center.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deadly blast occurred just before 7.30am (3.30pm UK time) at the facility on Eastern Avenue, which houses the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau, including its bomb squad and arson explosive detail.

Los Angeles Times reported that a bomb squad was in the process of moving explosives when the explosion happened. The cause of the blast has not yet been determined, and authorities are continuing to investigate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least three officers were killed on Friday morning following an explosion at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Biscailuz Training Center. | Google Maps

The LAPD’s bomb squad responded to the scene shortly after the explosion to assist in securing any remaining potential threats. The immediate area was evacuated as a precaution.

Officials have since covered the site of the explosion with a large tarp. Around 25 yards from the facility, an SUV cruiser was visibly damaged, its windows blown out by the force of the blast.