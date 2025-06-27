Brad Pitt: Hollywood actor's home broken into while he is away promoting F1 movie

US police are investigating a burglary at a home owned by Hollywood star Brad Pitt - who is away promoting his new film F1.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they responded to a break-in at 10.30pm on Wednesday at a house on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles. They did not confirm that it belonged to Pitt but the address matched a house he bought two years ago.

Brad Pitt in F1

Three suspects broke in through the front window, ransacked the home and fled with miscellaneous property, said officer Drake Madison, though it's not been revealed exactly what was taken. The actor was not home at the time of the burglary, US media reported - and Pitt has been in London on promo duties for the film, which is released today.

The three-bedroom home is near Griffith Park, home to the famous Hollywood Sign. It is surrounded by a large fence and greenery that shields the home from public view.

The burglary follows others reported in the city targeting other celebrities, including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Last month, a man was declared unfit to plead to stalking and vandalism charges after he rammed his car into the gate of the home of Pitt's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

