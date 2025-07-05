More than 24 people have died and many are missing - including 20 girls from a summer camp - after a storm left Texas severely flooded.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The destructive force of the flash floods after the Guadalupe River burst its banks just before dawn on Friday washed out homes and swept away vehicles in Texas Hill Country.

There were hundreds of rescues around Kerr County, including at least 167 by helicopter, authorities said, after nearly a foot of rain fell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas after heavy rainfall caused flooding | Eric Vryn/Getty Images

The total number of missing is not known, but the sheriff said between 23 and 25 of them were girls who had been attending Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the river.

On social media, parents and families posted desperate pleas for information about loved ones caught in the flood zone.

“The camp was completely destroyed,” said Elinor Lester, 13, one of hundreds of campers at Camp Mystic. “A helicopter landed and started taking people away. It was really scary.”

She said a raging storm woke up her cabin around 1.30am on Friday (7.30am on Friday BST). When rescuers arrived, they tied a rope for the girls to hold as the children in her cabin walked across the bridge with floodwaters whipping around their knees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flooding in the middle of the night on the July 4 US holiday caught many residents, campers and officials by surprise.

Officials defended their preparations for severe weather and their response, but said they had not expected such an intense downpour that was, in effect, the equivalent of months’ worth of rain for the area.

One US National Weather Service forecast this week had called for only between three and six inches of rain, said Nim Kidd, the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

“It did not predict the amount of rain that we saw,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a news conference late on Friday, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said 24 people had been confirmed killed. Authorities said 237 people had been rescued so far.

What is Camp Mystic?

Camp Mystic is a private Christian summer camp for girls. It was founded in 1926, and is in the middle of Texas, on the banks of the Guadalupe.

It’s website says: “Mystic is nestled among cypress, live oak, and pecan trees in the hill country of west-central Texas on the banks of the beautiful Guadalupe River. Mystic is located near the geographical center of Texas, 18 miles northwest of Kerrville. The staff at Mystic strives to provide young girls with a wholesome Christian atmosphere in which they can develop outstanding personal qualities and self-esteem.”

It says that the campers are challenged to meet the Mystic ideals, which are to be a better person for being at Mystic, let Mystic bring out the best in them, and to grow spiritually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “Campers develop life-long friendships with other campers and counselors. They also learn incredible life skills. A summer camping experience at Camp Mystic is an important investment in your daughter's education.”