Tins of baked beans are being recalled because they could prove dangerous.

The alert send out by the US Food and Drug Administration has highlighted the potential problem with tins which have been sold across 23 states, in stores including Walmart.

The FDA has said that Vietti Food Group of Nashville, Tennessee is recalling 4,515 cases of its Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans (15 oz.) because tey contain soy, which is not on the label. It says: “Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.”

The beans have been sold in Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

The tins can be identified by the best before date of Feb 17, 2028 - the date is stamped on the bottom of each can.

The FDA said: “To date, no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported. Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.”