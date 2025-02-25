A Southwest Airlines plane and a private jet had a near-miss incident at Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday morning. | Flight Emergency (X)

A Southwest Airlines plane and a private jet had a near-miss incident at Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The incident prompted the Southwest flight crew to perform a go-around to avoid a potential collision, as a video showing the incident went viral on social media.

According to Southwest Airlines, Flight 2504 successfully landed without incident after maneuvering to avoid the other aircraft on the runway.

A Southwest spokesperson confirmed the event in a statement to CNN, saying: "The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees."

Authorities have not yet released further details on the private jet involved or the circumstances leading to the close call.