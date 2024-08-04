The Regency Furniture stadium, home of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Picture: Google | Google

A five year-old child died when a bouncy castle took off because of a fierce gust of wind.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragedy happened outside a baseball stadium in America, while the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were playing on Friday night.

A statement from Maryland’s Charles County government said that a “moon bounce house” was outside the Regency Furniture Stadium. It “became airborne” in the wind while children were inside and was carried up to 20ft high, with children falling out before it landed on the playing field. One five-year-boy suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a children’s hospital by a Maryland State Police trooper, but he died. A second child was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Children were treated at the scene by medics and trainers from the baseball teams, who were there for the game. “We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time,” said Charles County Government Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. “We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtney Knichel, general manager of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs stated that “our entire organisation shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.”

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have cancelled all baseball activities on Saturday and said they were offering counselling and support to families, players, and fans who attended the game.

Sadly it is not the only occasion on which a flyaway bouncy castle has injured children. Three years ago a video captured the aftermath of when a bouncy castle suddenly “exploded” and flew 25ft into the air, throwing the children over a metal fence onto tram tracks in the Russian city of Barnaul.

And Ava-May Littleboy died in 2018 after being thrown into the air when equipment failed on Gorleston beach in Norfolk.