Tributes have been paid to a child who tragically died at a basketball game this week.

A sixth grader - the equivalent of Year 7 here in the UK - died after a “medical event” during a basketball match in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, October 1. Police say they received a 911 call for a child who was unresponsive at the game.

Local media outlets have identified the child as George-Levi Njuguna, following information from Brockton Public School. In a statement posted on social media, Dana Barros Basketball Club confirmed “one of our beloved members” had died. A spokesperson for the club said: “Due to the devastating loss of one of our beloved members last night, Dana Barros Basketball Club will be closed today (October 2).

“Out of respect to the family's privacy, no further information is available at this time. We are working with the schools on coordinating grief counselling and will share this information once confirmed.”

A child from Dana Barros Basketball Club died during a match earlier this week. | Google Street View

The child was reportedly rushed to hospital by paramedics but pronounced dead soon after. A person had been giving the child CPR while first responders rushed to the scene, after a flurry of 911 calls at around 8pm.

Speaking to Boston.com, Brockton Public School spokesperson Jordan Mayblum said: “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of a sixth grader from North Middle School. We’ve communicated with their family and the affected school community and will be making resources available for those who are impacted by this devastating loss.”

Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara added: “This is a horrific tragedy and our hearts go out to the friends and family of this young boy.”