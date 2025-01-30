Comedian Ken Flores dies aged 28 after cardiac arrest
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ken Flores was in the middle of a tour called the Butterfly Effect, which stretched across America. He was due to play a show in Phoenix, Arizona, tonight, and had dates booked as far ahead as June.
But he was found dead at his home on Tuesday, American website TMZ reports. Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has said that it is thought that he had a cardiac arrest. Despite CPR being given until paramedics arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family shared the surprising news on his Instagram account, posting: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores."
An account called HollywoodImprov posted in tribute: “We were honored to give him a stage to share his talent. Sending so much love to his family and the comedy community.”
And another wrote: “My heart is broken man, he was way too you too too young and an upcoming star man, i had the privilege to see him 1 time, he will be missed so much man, way too young.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.