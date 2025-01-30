Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rising comedy star has been found dead aged 28.

Ken Flores was in the middle of a tour called the Butterfly Effect, which stretched across America. He was due to play a show in Phoenix, Arizona, tonight, and had dates booked as far ahead as June.

But he was found dead at his home on Tuesday, American website TMZ reports. Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has said that it is thought that he had a cardiac arrest. Despite CPR being given until paramedics arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family shared the surprising news on his Instagram account, posting: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores."

An account called HollywoodImprov posted in tribute: “We were honored to give him a stage to share his talent. Sending so much love to his family and the comedy community.”

And another wrote: “My heart is broken man, he was way too you too too young and an upcoming star man, i had the privilege to see him 1 time, he will be missed so much man, way too young.”