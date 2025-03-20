Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital: Worker arrested after shooting at car park, hospital locked down

A hospital worker has been arrested after a man was shot at a hospital car park in Michigan.

Police said they were called to Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital in a northern suburb of Detroit at 7.08am after a handgun was reportedly fired five times at the victim.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot twice in the arm in what appeared to be a “targeted incident” between the two men, police said. The incident prompted a lockdown at the sprawling medical complex and area schools.

Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospitalplaceholder image
Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital | Google

The Troy Police Department said on the social media platform X that the suspect was in custody.

In a post on X, Corewell Health said “one person is in the emergency department for medical treatment,” with no further explanation.

Local residents received an emergency message on their phones Thursday morning, alerting them about an active shooter and advising them to avoid the area around the hospital and to shelter in place.

