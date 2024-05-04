Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A father accused of killing his son allegedly forced the six-year-old to run on a treadmill because he was “too fat”. Christopher Gregor, 31, who is accused of murder and child endangerment, forced Corey Micciolo to run on the exercise machine at an Atlantic Heights gym on March 20, 2021.

The heart-wrenching video, which was shown during the murder trial, captured at a gym in Barnegat, New Jersey. The footage shows Gregor standing over his son as he struggles to keep pace with the treadmill. He can also be seen adjusting both the incline and the speed of the treadmill, sending his son flying backwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then seems to bite the youngster on the head as he uncomfortably puts him back on the machine after picking him up. Corey is thrown backwards and slammed against the track in horrifying scenes as he repeatedly attempts to get back on. After a while, Gregor gives in and reduces the incline and speed.

Corey’s mother, Bre Micciolo, cried as she watched the video played in court - the first witness to take the stand. She said that days before Corey’s death, she reported his injuries to the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

Corey Micciolo, six, died after allegedly being forced to run on a treadmill for being "too fat"

Micciolo said she told Gregor to take their son to visit a doctor on April 1, 2021. During the appointment, Corey reportedly informed a caseworker that his father forced him to run on a treadmill because he believed Corey was overweight. Following this, the child experienced symptoms of illness, including nausea, difficulty breathing, slurred speech, and unsteady movement, prompting his urgent hospitalisation the next day.

Medical reports revealed signs of prolonged abuse, including blunt force trauma to Corey's chest and abdomen, resulting in injuries such as a heart laceration, left lung contusion, and liver damage. Tragically, Corey suffered a seizure during a CT scan, and despite efforts by medical staff to save him, he succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Gregor, 31, who is accused of murder and child endangerment, allegedly forced Corey Micciolo to run on the exercise machine at an Atlantic Heights gym on March 20, 2021.

An arrest warrant detailed allegations against Gregor, stating that he allegedly subjected Corey to abusive treatment, including forcing him to run on a treadmill and intentionally causing him to fall, even purportedly biting his head while on the treadmill.

Gregor was initially arrested in July 2021 on charges of child neglect after authorities reviewed surveillance footage from the fitness centre. However, in March 2022, he was arrested again, this time on charges of first-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with Corey's death. Currently, Gregor is being held without bail at Ocean City Jail.