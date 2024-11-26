Crypto tycoon Jon Collins-Black buries treasure chests worth millions and challenges anyone to find them

By Dushko Kochoski
26th Nov 2024, 9:51pm

A crypto investor who loves treasure hunts has created one of his own by hiding five chests worth millions of dollars around the United States.

Jon Collins-Black recently unveiled his jaw-dropping national quest, where five hidden chests, packed with priceless artefacts worth nearly $3m, are waiting to be discovered.

Collins-Black, an entrepreneur based in California who made a fortune by investing in crypto, spent five years meticulously crafting this adventure. Each chest contains an array of treasures: a Casascius bitcoin, rare Pokemon cards, a Colombian emerald, shipwreck relics, gold coins, and even historical pieces linked to figures like George Washington and Amelia Earhart.

Crypto tycoon Jon Collins-Black Crypto tycoon Jon Collins-Black
Crypto tycoon Jon Collins-Black | Jon Collins-Black/NF/newsX

Photo and video footage obtained by NewsX from Jon Collins-Black's media relations team on 25th November showcases the remarkable scale of this treasure hunt.

Collins-Black said: “I wanted to create something magical that inspires curiosity, imagination, and bravery. This isn’t just about the prize — it’s about the adventure.”

The treasure hunt’s key lies in Collins-Black’s book, 'There’s Treasure Inside', which provides maps, puzzles, and riddles leading to the treasure. He assures participants the chests are accessible without trespassing or risky behaviour.

He said: "You don’t need to be a genius - just have an open mind and a willingness to explore."

Crypto tycoon Jon Collins-Black unveils America's greatest treasure hunt, sharing clues in a video published on his YouTube page Crypto tycoon Jon Collins-Black unveils America's greatest treasure hunt, sharing clues in a video published on his YouTube page
Crypto tycoon Jon Collins-Black unveils America's greatest treasure hunt, sharing clues in a video published on his YouTube page | Jon Collins-Black/NF/newsX

The idea stemmed from Collins-Black’s love for treasure stories and his own attempts to find Forrest Fenn’s legendary Rocky Mountain chest, discovered in 2020 after a decade-long search.

He explained: “I didn’t find Fenn’s treasure, but I was inspired to create my own.”

He added that he personally hid the chests after hiking over 100 miles to ensure no one else knew of their location.

