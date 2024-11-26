A crypto investor who loves treasure hunts has created one of his own by hiding five chests worth millions of dollars around the United States.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Collins-Black recently unveiled his jaw-dropping national quest, where five hidden chests, packed with priceless artefacts worth nearly $3m, are waiting to be discovered.

Collins-Black, an entrepreneur based in California who made a fortune by investing in crypto, spent five years meticulously crafting this adventure. Each chest contains an array of treasures: a Casascius bitcoin, rare Pokemon cards, a Colombian emerald, shipwreck relics, gold coins, and even historical pieces linked to figures like George Washington and Amelia Earhart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crypto tycoon Jon Collins-Black | Jon Collins-Black/NF/newsX

Photo and video footage obtained by NewsX from Jon Collins-Black's media relations team on 25th November showcases the remarkable scale of this treasure hunt.

Collins-Black said: “I wanted to create something magical that inspires curiosity, imagination, and bravery. This isn’t just about the prize — it’s about the adventure.”

The treasure hunt’s key lies in Collins-Black’s book, 'There’s Treasure Inside', which provides maps, puzzles, and riddles leading to the treasure. He assures participants the chests are accessible without trespassing or risky behaviour.

He said: "You don’t need to be a genius - just have an open mind and a willingness to explore."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crypto tycoon Jon Collins-Black unveils America's greatest treasure hunt, sharing clues in a video published on his YouTube page | Jon Collins-Black/NF/newsX

The idea stemmed from Collins-Black’s love for treasure stories and his own attempts to find Forrest Fenn’s legendary Rocky Mountain chest, discovered in 2020 after a decade-long search.

He explained: “I didn’t find Fenn’s treasure, but I was inspired to create my own.”

He added that he personally hid the chests after hiking over 100 miles to ensure no one else knew of their location.

Story: NewsX