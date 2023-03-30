For the curious.
Donald Trump: former US President indicted in New York becoming first president to be charged with a crime

Donald Trump has become the first US president to be charged with a crime

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
2 minutes ago
Donald Trump has been indicted on felony charges in New York. (Credit: Getty Images)
Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted in New York.

Trump is facing felony charges of falsifying business records after giving alleged hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. Daniels was said to have been paid by Trump to stop her from revealing that the pair had an affair in the run-up to the 2016 election which saw him chosen as the US's 45th president.

During his time in office, he was impeached twice. The criminal charges means that he is now the first ever US president to be charged with a crime.

This article will continue to be updated with more information.

