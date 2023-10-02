US senator Doug Larsen, his wife and their two young children were killed in a plane crash on Sunday evening.

US senator Doug Larsen, his wife and their two young children have been killed in a plane crash in Utah, it has been announced. The death of the North Dakota state senator was confirmed in an email sent by the Senate majority leader, Republican David Hogue to fellow senators, which was obtained by the Associated Press.

According to the report, the small plane crashed on Sunday evening shortly after taking off from Canyonlands Airfield, about 15 miles north of Moab, according to a Grand County Sheriff’s Department statement posted on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office said all four people on board the plane were killed.

The email read: “Senator Dough Larsen, his wife Amy and their two young children died in a plane crash last evening in Utah. They were visiting family in Scottsdale and returning home. They stopped to refuel in Utah.”