Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, has revealed the possibility of him running for president.

U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) poses for photos with actor Dwayne Johnson (R) and XFL Co-Owner and CEO Dany Garcia (L) in his office at the U.S. Capitol Building on November 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, has expressed openness to the idea of running for president, revealing how he was unexpectedly approached by political parties last year. This comes as he visited Capitol Hill to address military recruitment issues on Wednesday (November 15).

In the recent What Now? podcast by Trevor Noah and on talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Johnson revealed the surprising nature of the political interest in him, sharing the 'surreal' experience of being approached in Washington DC.

He said: “It’s crazy, it’s wild. This run for president talk has been in the ether for the past couple of years and it never stops being surreal. It was incredible, it came from (Washington) DC. We sat down, the poll was almost 50% of American’s would support me running for president, it was just crazy.”

While acknowledging the current importance of his role as a "proud girl dad" to his three children, particularly the youngest at the age of five, Johnson hinted that he would consider a presidential run "down the road." He however stressed the importance of being present for his family, saying that being a dedicated father is currently his top priority.

During his trip to Washington DC, he was pictured with the US Capitol Police on Wednesday and met senators including Jon Tester. Mr Tester, who is chairman of the Senate veterans’ affairs committee, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “From pickin’ rock on the farm to meeting with the big guy himself. I was glad to host @TheRock today to talk about how we can better address military recruitment issues.”