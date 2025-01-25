Ford cars recalled over sudden battery failures, faces £132m penalty for delay

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

25th Jan 2025, 9:51am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Some recalled Ford vehicles could face sudden battery failures, prompting safety concerns and a hefty penalty for the carmaker.

Ford Motor Company has recalled 272,817 vehicles, including the 2021–2023 Bronco Sport and 2022–2023 Maverick models in the US, after discovering that around 1% of the cars could experience 12-volt battery degradation leading to sudden failure.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warned: “Battery failure can result in a loss of electrical accessories, including the hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Some recalled Ford vehicles could face sudden battery failures, prompting safety concerns and a hefty penalty for the carmaker.Some recalled Ford vehicles could face sudden battery failures, prompting safety concerns and a hefty penalty for the carmaker.
Some recalled Ford vehicles could face sudden battery failures, prompting safety concerns and a hefty penalty for the carmaker. | NurPhoto via Getty Images

The recall applies to vehicles produced between February 5, 2020, and October 20, 2022. Ford has agreed to pay up to $165 million (£132 million) in penalties to the US government for delays in addressing the recall.

Ford advises customers who paid out of pocket for repairs related to the recall to contact a Ford dealer for a potential refund. In some cases, dealers may also provide loaner cars for vehicles affected by the recall.

Related topics:United StatesCarsGovernmentFord

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice