Ford cars recalled over sudden battery failures, faces £132m penalty for delay

Some recalled Ford vehicles could face sudden battery failures, prompting safety concerns and a hefty penalty for the carmaker.

Ford Motor Company has recalled 272,817 vehicles, including the 2021–2023 Bronco Sport and 2022–2023 Maverick models in the US, after discovering that around 1% of the cars could experience 12-volt battery degradation leading to sudden failure.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warned: “Battery failure can result in a loss of electrical accessories, including the hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.”

The recall applies to vehicles produced between February 5, 2020, and October 20, 2022. Ford has agreed to pay up to $165 million (£132 million) in penalties to the US government for delays in addressing the recall.

Ford advises customers who paid out of pocket for repairs related to the recall to contact a Ford dealer for a potential refund. In some cases, dealers may also provide loaner cars for vehicles affected by the recall.