Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brian Matusz, a former Major League Baseball pitcher known for his time with the Baltimore Orioles, has died at the age of 37.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Authorities believe the cause of death to be an apparent overdose.

Matusz was discovered unresponsive at his residence in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 6. Sources told TMZ that his mother, Elizabeth, found him after becoming concerned about his well-being following comments he made about feeling hopeless. Authorities reportedly found a white substance around his mouth and drug paraphernalia, including a straw, lighter, and aluminium foil, near his body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Matusz, a former Major League Baseball pitcher known for his time with the Baltimore Orioles, has died at the age of 37. | Getty Images

Matusz, the fourth overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft, played in the majors from 2009 to 2016 with the Orioles and briefly with the Chicago Cubs. He signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 but was released shortly afterwards. Known for his left-handed pitching, Matusz was a key player for the Orioles, contributing significantly during his tenure with the team.

The Baltimore Orioles said: “Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face. Brian’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

Matusz was reportedly battling substance abuse, despite having recently made efforts to stay clean. He is survived by his family, who are asking for privacy during this difficult time.