Watch as officer Williams shouts through the window, “Hi babies, hold on” as she works quickly to rescue the two puppies.

Dramatic video shows the moment a police officer was forced to smash a van window to rescue two puppies who were left inside the vehicle in extreme heat.

In bodycam footage, officer Jennifer Williams can be heard asking passers-by if they know who owns the van, before she communicates that “the dogs are panting, one of them is on the ground… panting and distressed”.

As no one is able to confirm the identity of the vehicle’s owner, Williams attempts to push the window down, before she has to shatter the van’s window using her baton. She is then able to reach through the broken window and open the door from the inside - reaching the struggling puppies.

At the time of the rescue, it was nearly 37C (100F) outside, while the interior temperature of the van was 43C (110F) degrees. The owner had left pee-pads for the animals, with police believing the intent was to leave the two dogs inside the vehicle for a long time. The dogs were treated and taken to a shelter as a police investigation continues.

The incident happened at an apartment complex near Lake Mead Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard in Las Vegas, United States, on May 26.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said: "We wanted to highlight the quick and compassionate work of LVMPD Northeast Area Command Officer Jennifer Williams. In late May, she responded to an animal call near Lake Mead Blvd and Hollywood. She arrived at an apartment complex and found two dogs tethered and struggling inside a hot minivan.

