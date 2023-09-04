One death has been confirmed at the festival

Authorities are investigating a death at the site of the Burning Man festival in Nevada where thousands of attendees remain stranded after flooding from storms swept through the desert.

Organisers closed vehicle access to the counter-culture festival on Saturday and revellers were left to trudge through mud, many barefoot or wearing plastic bags on their feet, after being urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies. Reports of Ebola have been dismissed.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said the death happened during the event but offered few details, including the identity of the deceased person or the suspected cause of death.

More than half an inch of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, located about 110 miles north of Reno, the National Weather Service said. At least another quarter of an inch of rain is expected on Sunday.

How many people have died?

One death has been confirmed so far for Burning Man 2023.

What have the authorities said?

Pershing County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the death happened during Burning Man, but offered no further details.

On their website, organisers encouraged participants to remain calm and suggested the festival is built to endure conditions like the flooding. They said mobile phone trailers were being dropped in several locations on Saturday night and they would be briefly opening up internet overnight.

Aftermath of storms at Burning Man 2023. Picture: JULIE JAMMOT/AFP via Getty Images

Shuttle buses were also being organised to take attendees to Reno from the nearest town of Gerlach, a walk of about five miles from the site.

“Burning Man is a community of people who are prepared to support one another. We have come here knowing this is a place where we bring everything we need to survive,” the organisers said in a statement. “It is because of this that we are all well-prepared for a weather event like this.”