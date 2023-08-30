The 'catastrophic' storm is expected to bring chaos to the US state with popular tourist attractions and busy airports closed as a result

Florida is preparing to be hit by a "catastrophic" category 4 storm as Hurricane Idalia prepares to make landfall in the US state within the next few hours.

Winds of up to 130mph are expected when Hurricane Idalia eventually hits the Gulf Coast of the popular tourist state, expected at around 8am local time on Wednesday 30 August. Officials have also warned of life-threatening conditions, with preemptive evacuations taking place in areas expected to be hit worst.

The National Hurricane Centre upgraded Idalia to a category 4 level storm in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The update, which has seen the hurricane upgraded to the second highest warning level, said that "catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds are nearing the Florida Big Bend region".

As a result, major airports on the Gulf Coast have been closed, including Tampa International Airport and St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. An update from Tampa International Airport said: "Tampa International Airport will suspend all commercial operations beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday (29 August) ahead of Hurricane Idalia, with the Airport remaining closed until it can assess any damages later in the week.

"The closure will allow the Airport and its partners to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft before Idalia’s expected landfall early Wednesday as a potential major hurricane. Some cargo and private aircraft operations could continue overnight, but all air traffic will cease by 7 am Tuesday morning. The Airport, including the Main Terminal and Airsides will be closed to all visitors and is not equipped to function as a shelter."

Tampa International Airport has been closed as Florida's Gulf Coast prepares for the category 4 storm Hurricane Idalia. (Credit: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/AFP via Getty Images)

Tampa is expecting to reopen on Thursday (31 August) morning after the storm has passed and damage has been assessed.

Orlando International Airport will remain open and "maintain a state of readiness". However, some of the city's most popular tourist hotspots have also been impacted by the storm.

Disney World has announced that it will be closed on Wednesday (30 August) after the City of Orlando said that the impact on the city remained "uncertain". However, Universal Resort Orlando has updated its customers to say that it plans to open as normal.

It comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urged those in low-laying areas to move to follow evacuation orders and move to higher ground. Residents have been evacuated in areas such as Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and areas of Pasco County and Alachua County.