Police have responded to a shooting at a school on the first day back following the winter break

Police have responded to a shooting at a school in Iowa on the first day back for classes after the winter break. According to a post on the Dallas County Facebook page, the shooting took place at Perry High School on Thursday (January 4), but details on the incident were still unclear.

The post said: “Multiple law enforcement and medical staff are on site for a shooting at Perry High School. The site has been secured and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available.”

There was no immediate confirmation on possible injuries. Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla told CNN that the agency is responding to the incident, but did not have further information. Police vehicles from multiple cities are on the scene in front of the high school.

Police in Perry, Iowa, confirmed a shooting had taken place at the city’s high school. Details are currently unclear, with reports of casualties swirling on local and social media but no definitive details ahead of an expected press conference by police. Reports of medical evacuation helicopters and multiple ambulances in the area are also unconfirmed.

Perry is roughly 40 miles northwest of Des Moines and has a population of around 8,000 people, according to the US Census Bureau. According to its website, the Perry Community School District, which includes a high school, a middle school, and an elementary school, serves approximately 1,800 students. It was reported that classes at Perry High School have been cancelled for the day.

In a statement, the FBI said: “Agents from the FBI Omaha Des Moines resident agency are on the scene. We are assisting the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, who is the lead investigative agency. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also posted to social media. It read: "ATF has responded to the Active Shooter at the Perry High School in Perry, Iowa."

