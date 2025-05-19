Prostate cancer

Symptoms

According to charity Prostate Cancer UK, around 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with the cancer.

Prostate cancer usually goes undetected with no symptoms until the cancer has grown large enough to put pressure on the urethra. The most common symptoms of prostate cancer, as per the NHS, at this stage are:

Needing to urinate more frequently

Difficulty in urinating

Straining while urinating

Weak flow when urinating

Blood in your urine or semen

Bladder still feeling full after passing urine

These symptoms do not always indicate prostate cancer and may be representative of other health conditions including non-cancerous prostate enlargement.

Contact your GP or doctor if you are concerned about any symptoms you may experience.