Joe Biden health update: Ex-US President reveals 'aggressive' prostate cancer diagnosis - Donald Trump shares message on social media
His office confirmed that Biden has been seen by doctors after experiencing urinary symptoms last week. Doctors found a prostate nodule in their check-up, with Biden’s Gleason score, which measures on a scale from 1 to 10 on how cancerous cells are, being ranked at 9.
Biden, 82, was diagnosed on Friday, May 16, with cancer cells having since spread to the bone. His office said in a statement: “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”
Despite their bitter political battle during the last US election, President Donald Trump said on his social media site Truth Social that he was saddened by the news. He said in a statement: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”
Biden, who won the 2020 election against Trump, was forced to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after concerns about his age and health were raised after some public incident, including when he appeared to become confused during a live televised debate against Trump. He was replaced as the Democratic nominee by his vice-president Kamala Harris, who ultimately suffered defeat in the November election.
Symptoms
According to charity Prostate Cancer UK, around 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with the cancer.
Prostate cancer usually goes undetected with no symptoms until the cancer has grown large enough to put pressure on the urethra. The most common symptoms of prostate cancer, as per the NHS, at this stage are:
- Needing to urinate more frequently
- Difficulty in urinating
- Straining while urinating
- Weak flow when urinating
- Blood in your urine or semen
- Bladder still feeling full after passing urine
These symptoms do not always indicate prostate cancer and may be representative of other health conditions including non-cancerous prostate enlargement.
Contact your GP or doctor if you are concerned about any symptoms you may experience.
Harris wrote on social media: “Joe is a fighter – and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership.”
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also shared his best wishes with the former US leader. He said in a statement: “I am very sorry to hear President Biden has prostate cancer. All the very best to Joe, his wife Jill and their family, and wishing the President swift and successful treatment.”