The Republican politician has become a notable name during the Arizona Governor race, however her likely defeat to her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs has triggered election fraud conspiracy claims

US voters have had their say following the midterm elections. Citizens voted for new Governors, Senators and Congressmen and women to decide the political make-up of the country.

One of the key races in the election was in Arizona. Republican candidate Kari Lake came up against Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs for the chance to replace former Republican governor Doug Ducey, who had served the maximum number of terms.

Lake has become a prominent name within the Republican Party. Her rise through the ranks has even given some a reason to suggest her as a prospective Vice President candidate for Donald Trump’s possible 2024 run.

However, Lake appears to have fallen at the first hurdle of her political career. Initial results suggest that the former news anchor has lost the election to Hobbs.

As results started being reported, Lake began to raise doubts over the ballots, much in the fashion of the Republican rhetoric that Donald Trump had the 2020 presidential election “stolen” from him. Here’s exactly what she said about the situation.

What did Kari Lake say about election ballots in Arizona?

The claims of inconsistencies with ballots came early in the election day. Lake said on social media that she had been notified of faulty voting machines within minutes of polls opening.

As result came in through the night, Hobbs took a lead over Lake. This led to Lake raising unfounded questions over the legitimacy of the election process in Arizona.

The Republican candidate told her supporters at an election watch party in Scottsdale, Arizona: "How do you get free and fair elections? You have to fight to make them fair and free.

Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for Arizona Governor, has suggested the legitimacy of election as she trails Democrat Katie Hobbs in the race. (Credit: Getty Images)

“We had November 3, 2020, [US Presidential Election] that was called incompetency 101. We need honest elections and we’re going to bring them to you, Arizona, I assure you of that. The system we have right now does not work.”

Is Kari Lake claiming she won?

While Lake has not outright claimed a false victory in the governor race, her suggestion of election fraud has signalled that she could cast doubt on the results if they fall in favour of Hobbs. Lake, who was thoroughly backed by Trump, has been a prominent election denier all through her campaign, backing the former president’s claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent and that Joe Biden is not the legitimate leader of the country.

Other Republican candidates who denied the 2020 election results had been vying for a range of different seats across the US. Voters have been vocal with their ballot with prominent Trump supporters such as Tudor Dixon in Michigan and Tim Michels in Wisconsin losing their election races to their Democratic counterparts.

At the time of writing, Hobbs leads Lake by four percentage points, with 65% of ballots in the state currently decalred. However, Lake has stated that her camp is optimistic about the possible results, and also placed stress on the point of counting every vote cast.